Marshfield’s offense looked the part of a well-oiled machine in the public’s first chance to see this season’s varsity football team.
The Blue Jays took on Fair Grove in a scaled-back version of “Meet the Jays,” hosted Friday night at R.A. Barr Stadium. The event served as the team’s jamboree due to COVID-19 precautions that prohibited the usual number of four schools.
On offense, Marshfield scored on at least half of its first dozen plays, including a long rumble by senior running back Daylon Kanengieter.
“They looked sharp,” Blue Jays head coach Cody Bull said. “The offensive line looked good, as we expected. Daylon got right behind Taylor Cappel on our basic ISO play and went 40 yards for a touchdown, and that kind of set the tone for how it was going to go.”
The action represented the first live reps against another team at the varsity level for sophomore quarterback Bryant Bull.
“He took care of all his business, made checks he needed to and made some good throws,” Bull said. “It was good for him to get those reps, and for Blake [Anderson] to get some live receiver reps and look the way we thought he was going to look, too, be a guy who’s going to be open all the time.”
Save for a couple breakdowns in the secondary, there was plenty to cheer about for Marshfield fans, including several other long scores on TD catches by Kyle Jones and Landon Wilson.
Equally important, no serious injuries were suffered, leaving the Jays healthy for this Friday’s season opener at home against Seneca.
“I’m sure they’ll be a little sore in the morning after the first live action, but we’re relatively healthy,” Bull said.
After a lengthy trip to McDonald County that opened last year’s slate, the Jays again start the year with opposition from the southwest in Seneca, a Class 3 program.
The Indians went 8-4 in 2019, reeling off postseason wins over Reeds Spring and Mount Vernon before bowing out to runner-up Cassville. They graduated as many All-State players (four) as they returned. Among those back is Zach Coenen, who put up Kanengieter-like numbers as a junior and on the other side of the ball racked up over 100 tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.