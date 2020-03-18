The start-stop motion has never so defined basketball.
In the past days, basketball at every level around the country was impacted by the coronavirus. One of the last events to be deflated by the outbreak was the Show-Me Showdown, Missouri’s high school basketball Final Four games held at JQH Arena in Springfield.
The Class 1, 2 and 3 semifinals and title games were held March 12-14, though any abrupt change in the status quo could have brought them to a sudden halt, according to MSHSAA Director of Communications Jason West.
“We always had the thought in the back of our heads that we could be playing basketball, then, at any moment, have to shut everything down,” West said.
West, in his current post now for nearly a dozen years, said that the crux of the deciding process occurred on Thursday, March 12. A conference call was held that included Greene County health department director Clay Goddard and Missouri State University President Clif Smart, as well as Keith Boaz, senior associate director of athletic and entertainment facilities at MSU.
“We received more information and recommendations from the local officials that made us have to take a change of direction that made us limit spectator seating,” West said.
At the time, just one case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the state, but MSHSAA adjusted and announced it would issue 150 wristbands for each school to distribute to its fan base at its own discretion.
“There were several factors we discussed, the optics of the situation, because we [were] one of the few places still playing basketball,” West said.
For Strafford, it meant six tickets for most players to distribute, eight for seniors. It made for some tough choices.
“My mom got in because she’s an administrator for our school, so that gave me an extra one,” Strafford senior Mica Chadwell said. “But yeah, I had to make some tough decisions. My family lives in Arkansas so they were going to come and watch us play and then didn’t get to. That kind of hurt.”
Logan Jones, another senior for the Lady Indians, had a similar dilemma. She was also a featured player on last year’s team, which won the state title in front of a much larger crowd.
“It was definitely weird compared to last year where we had several thousand people here,” Jones said.
Extra precautions were taken at JQH and Hammons Student Center. Stations for hand disinfectant were placed at the entry tunnels, and locker rooms were given extra wipe-downs between games. For most, if not all players, it was the first time they had their temperatures taken when they entered an arena, as participants were checked for fevers and other symptoms.
Had the first weekend of the Show-Me Showdown been canceled, Strafford would have been denied its fifth consecutive Class 3 girls basketball title, a state record. For plenty of others, it meant the world to be there. In Class 2, Tipton's girls basketball team reached the title game after reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history. In the finals, the Lady Cardinals were beaten by East Buchanan, a team that had won just seven games last season before winning the only state title in school history besides two in boys track and field.
At the time, doubts were few that the games would be axed. “Yeah, it crossed our minds, but I didn’t believe it would actually happen,” Chadwell said.
As of March 15, MSHSAA, to a reasonable degree of controversy, announced the second weekend of games would be played at a time when at least 30 states had already decided to cancel or postpone state finals. Gatherings of more than 50 people were being recommended against by the CDC. Adjustments by MSHSAA were likely to see the number of wristbands for each school cut from 150 to 100.
By the next day, MSHSAA announced there would be no “One Shining Moment” for its Class 4 and 5 schools.
MSHSAA stated that no champions will be listed from Class 4 and 5 basketball for the 2019-20 season, but each program will receive trophies signifying status as semifinalists with players given medals of similar nature.
