On a night when Strafford honored 2019 graduate Riley Oberbeck for his All-State accomplishments as a senior, the Indians never looked more in need of an offensive injection.
In a battle of two early unbeatens, the Indians fell at home Friday night 31-25 to Bolivar. It marked the fewest points scored since a 56-22 loss to Mount Vernon in the Class 3 sectionals on March 7, 2012.
The Indians, who kicked things off last weekend by winning the 58th Annual Forsyth Tournament, then defeated Carl Junction, entered averaging 51 points in those four wins. Despite that, Strafford head coach Tyler Ryerson wasn’t taken aback by his team’s struggle to fill the hoop.
“It’s not anything new for us this year,” Ryerson said. “We’ve struggled offensively, and we’re trying to figure out why. We think we’re getting good shots — they’re just not falling.”
Senior Gabe Mahon connected on a 3-pointer from up top to give Strafford its first lead at 25-23 with 7:15. They turned out to be his team’s final points of the game. In the final three minutes, the Indians combined to go 0 of 4 from the floor with a turnover, while Bolivar knocked down six of eight free-throw attempts in the final period to escape with the victory.
The silver lining was that as poor as the offensive showing was for the Indians, they held the Liberators to their lowest total since a 37-28 district final defeat to Logan-Rogersville two seasons ago.
“Defensively, we think we’re above and beyond where we should be,” Ryerson said. “Bolivar, they’ve got guards, big ones that crash hard. We’re happy holding a really good team to 31 points.”
Some of the struggles are to be expected with the departure of a senior class that included the likes of Oberbeck, who averaged 20 points.
“We lost 85 percent of our scoring and rebounding,” Ryerson said. “We've got an older group this year with seven seniors; they're just trying to find where they're at in the offense right now.”
Liberators senior Hunter Berry led all scorers with 13 points, while Indians senior Cade Rear notched a team-high eight points.
Over the weekend, Strafford crossed the Arkansas line for a game in the Border War Shootout against Valley Springs, falling 63-60 despite 19 points from Rear and 11 from Mullins. The Indians played at Mountain Grove Tuesday ahead of a return home Thursday to face Hartville.
