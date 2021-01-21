One way or another, Logan-Rogersville was destined to play a very good team in its first home game this season.
It was originally slated to be Walnut Grove, the top-ranked team in Class 1, on Dec. 8. Then, after two more home games were nixed, that opener in front of the Rogersville crowd had to wait until Monday’s first-round matchup of the Lady Wildcat Classic, over a month-and-a-half after the start of the season.
“Our first home game [against Walnut Grove], we were all ready to go and excited,” L-R junior Gracie Kibby said. “Then we were told we couldn’t play because one girl had COVID. Then we got another chance to play our first home game and another girl got sick and we missed out on it again. Tonight, being our first home game, I think we were a little nervous not having had that experience together.”
The Lady Wildcats got a difficult tune-up assignment in their quarterfinal contest, falling to Hollister, 51-36.
“Right now, we just want to play games; we don’t care if it’s [against] Class 4 No. 4 or Class 1 No. 1,” said head coach Jeff Dishman, referring to the rankings of Hollister and Walnut Grove. “The next team on the schedule, it’s going to be an important 32 minutes just to get our legs back underneath us.”
Hollister led 15-4 after the first quarter, Logan-Rogersville’s first action in 18 days.
“I told the girls yesterday it’d be like the first game for the third time this year,” Dishman said. “The first few minutes would be relatively fast, and if we could get settled in...we just missed a few shots at the start. If a couple fall, maybe we get settled in a little quicker.”
Still, Rogersville hung around. Able to match the Tigers’ eight points in the second quarter, Kibby had a 3-pointer hit iron and dropped in, then Chayse Baron’s split pair of free throws got the Lady Cats to within a handful in the last several minutes of the third.
“We had turnovers we shouldn’t have, and we missed wide-open 3s,” Dishman said. “If they go down, who knows.”
The conditioning factor was undeniable.
“We’re way out of shape,” Kibby said. “When you’re gone for two weeks, it’s hard to get back into shape and maintain what [stamina] you had. It really hits you in the third quarter. You’re fresh in the first and second, then come out and realize you’re not as good of shape as you thought you were after being gone so long.”
Kibby finished with all four of Rogersville’s triples and led with 19 points, matching her season average. Fellow junior Lauren Williams added 11.
The Lady Tigers, whose only losses have come to Miller and Mt. Vernon, got 24 points out of senior guard Bug Bailey in their victory.
Despite the loss, Kibby said the team has done a good job of sticking together on and off the floor considering the adversity, and Dishman had praise for the work ethic of his leading scorer. “She puts the time in,” he said of Kibby. “Kids that want to come to the gym and shoot, their success or stats will shoot for themselves. She’s the first one here and the last one to leave.”
Rolla faced Webb City and Licking took on Sparta in the other two quarterfinals on the opposite side of the bracket Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Trojans are both ranked in the top five of their respective classes.
“We got lucky we got eight teams, and it might be the best girls tournament one-through-eight in Southwest Missouri this year,” Dishman said. “We’ve had teams drop because of COVID, JV teams drop because of it. We’ve had teams drop in, out, then back in. It’s kind of a revolving door. Hey, this is night one and we’ve got to get to Saturday. Who knows.”
Strafford 56, Springfield Central 36
The Lady Indians had no issues in their first test of defending the tournament crown for another year.
Strafford outscored Central 17-2 in the game’s opening five minutes, powered by a perimeter barrage from junior guard Emma Compton. The lead stretched to 20 by halftime as the Lady Indians held Central to just four second-quarter points, all from Memphis commit Makaiya Brooks (16 points).
The scoring from Strafford slowed down after the break, even if Compton did not. She posted career-highs with six 3-pointers and 28 points.
Emma Mullings connected from downtown three times and added 11 for the Lady Indians, who improved to 12-5.
Logan-Rogersville and Central will play the second consolation game Friday at 5:30 p.m., while Strafford-Hollister will close out the night at 8:30. The championship game is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.