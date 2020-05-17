The Class of 2020’s premier football players in the region will not get a chance to match up as expected.
Officials announced on Friday that the 19th Annual Sertoma Grin Iron Classic, Southwest Missouri’s All-Star High School Football Game, was canceled due to COVID-19. It was scheduled to take place Friday, June 5, at Parkview High School’s JFK Stadium.
“We were so hopeful the Sertoma Grin Iron Classic could be one of those events for graduating seniors that didn’t have to be canceled due to COVID-19,” said Bonnie Keller, president and CEO of the Tooth Truck and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks. “It is clear the safety risks continue to be too significant at this time to hold the event. This was a heartbreaking decision for us to make.”
The event, which benefits the Tooth Truck, a mobile dental clinic for at-risk children, and one that has served the Springfield area for nearly 18 years, spotlights over 80 local student-athletes who have been selected by the SW MO High School Football Coaches Association for an East vs. West All-Star competition.
Brothers Brooks and Brennan Espy were selected to the East Team from Marshfield.
“For a lot of kids, it’s their last time playing football, to put the pads on, so it’s pretty special,” Marshfield head coach Cody Bull said. “And to play with your brother one last time would have been a big deal; I would have loved to see them play again, but you understand it.”
Though Brennan was listed as a wide receiver and Brooks as a defensive back, the former played quarterback in the fall as the two connected on big plays for the Jays as key pieces of a six-win season.
The two were joined by a pair of Logan-Rogersville athletes on the East Team. The Wildcats, who overcame significant injuries to capture a playoff victory following a winless 2018, were set to be represented by offensive lineman Andrew Sell and defensive tackle Connor Leighton.
“Connor is a heck of a competitor who made a lot of big plays for our defense this year and has a great motor,” Logan-Rogersville head coach Mark Talbert said. “Andrew will have an outstanding collegiate career. He was moved to the offensive line last year and earned a scholarship to a very good football program [Missouri Western State] in just a year and a half. He has a very high ceiling.”
“We will miss both of them greatly, and I hate it that they didn't get a chance to play with some of the area's best talent.”
Leighton tweeted after the reveal, “That’s kinda disappointing, I was pretty pumped to play in that game!”
Bull has had the opportunity to coach in the game several times and said he enjoyed the chance to coach the best kids in the area for the competition.
“Last year, it was our whole staff, plus three or four other head coaches from the area [who coached], and you get to talk ball, meet some new kids and have some fun,” Bull said. “You get a little football in the spring and early summer that we normally don’t get, and also to prepare and play one game without the stress of an entire season [riding] on it. There’s a lot of whiteboard drawing going on, scheming and philosophy talk [among coaches]. It’s a good time.”
Monett led all Big 8 Conference teams with four selections, followed by Cassville with three.
Despite the cancellation, the accomplished football players will be recognized through the MC22 “From the Studio” Show Friday, June 5, at 7 pm. After the show, the 2019 GIC game will be aired. In addition, an electronic GRIN IRON CLASSIC program featuring all player bios and photos will be available to the public on Wednesday, June 3 at https://rmhcozarks.org/events/grin-iron-classic.
