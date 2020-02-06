Senior Kenzie Branson came through in the clutch at the charity stripe and some solid work on the boards allowed Fordland to grab a 74-70 overtime win at Greenwood on Jan. 28.
Followed by wins over Marion C. Early and Conway, the Lady Eagles are now riding a three-game winning streak, their longest on the year.
Branson was perfect on all seven of her free-throw attempts. One pair came with 12.8 seconds remaining in regulation, another with 9.4 ticks left in OT that sealed the win. Due to not having been in many similar situations this year, Fordland head coach Kevin McDaris called timeouts between both sets of Branson’s free throws.
“I was trying to make sure we knew situations, because we really haven’t been there enough,” McDaris said.
Alas, Branson wouldn’t be frozen by the temporary delays.
“Yeah, he’s trying to ice me [laughs],” Branson said. “I was a bit nervous, then I started smiling. … I just had the mentality that it was just a free throw and not to overthink it. It was a breeze.”
Fellow senior Abi Southard, who led all scorers with 35 points, also had a strong showing at the line, finishing 12 of 14.
“We’ve been working extremely hard on free throws and shown some progress, but this is probably our best game from the free-throw line,” McDaris said. “We made some really key ones down the line.”
Greenwood’s MaKinley McCall (29 points) had 12 in a 23-point second quarter that had the Blue Jays (14-3) ahead by eight at the break, but a banked triple by junior Gracie Trotter finally knotted the game at 43 with 1:20 to go in the third quarter, and Mahalia Burks, who ended with 19, hit the third of her four 3-pointers on the evening to take the lead just before the end of the period.
The Blue Jays came crashing back despite Fordland’s ability to open up a seven-point lead, but some solid work on the glass, including a pair of offensive boards that led to Branson’ game-tying free throws, helped see the Lady Eagles through.
“We’ve really been preaching rebounding,” McDaris said. “We didn’t do a very good job in the first half, but I thought in the second half we did really well on the boards. If we stay close on the boards –– we don’t have to win –– we’ve usually got a decent shot to stay with teams.”
Burks connected on a trey that gave Fordland a one-point lead with 2:15 left in overtime, after which Greenwood went scoreless for the remainder.
After following that win up with a 67-49 victory Thursday over Marion C Early, Monday's 70-59 victory over Conway proved a special one.
Tied at 41 with more than two minutes left in the third, Southard took the ball the length of the floor, spun counterclockwise and floated a shot off the glass and in that gave her 2,000 career points. She followed that up by splashing a 3-pointer and scoring two more buckets before the end of the third that helped Fordland to the 70-59 win.
Southard already surpassed Ali Sparks (1,584) as the program's all-time points leader in the season opener against Dora, where she also took down the record for most points in a game with 49.
At the Fordland Invitational at the beginning of the season, Southard said that three of her goals as a freshman were to break 1,000 points, the program's all-time scoring record, then 2,000 points. Monday’s game checked the final of those boxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.