The Blue Jays left Willard’s Class 3 district championship largely happy with their two days of work on the mats.
Marshfield finished Saturday in seventh place out of the 15 programs involved, with a quartet of its wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament this weekend in Columbia: Ruger Leppert (145 pounds), Will Snider (160), Daylon Kanengieter (195), and Eli Steffen (220).
“Overall, I thought we wrestled really well,” Marshfield head coach Matt Holt said. “Our four that got in wrestled really well; our kids that didn’t wrestled well. We just had some bad luck [in places].”
Holt’s team had its share of adversity to fight at various weights, including a couple serious bouts of sickness.
“I thought Tyler Brussow stepped in great for us at heavyweight where our guy that was going to be here [Bobby Maples] came down with the flu,” Holt said. “The same with Isaiah Ragsale. He had Influenza B on Monday, so he’s fighting something. … He made weight for the class below him because he had trouble keeping anything down. That’s tough luck on him.”
He added that 170-pounder Elijah Horne (35-13), who came one result away from also punching his ticket to state, was afflicted by injury.
“Elijah’s pinned the Rolla kid [who beat him] that qualified,” Holt said. “On Tuesday at practice, he takes a step back and dislocates his kneecap.”
Two others, like Horne, came a match away from podium finishes. Ragsdale, after winning his first match, dropped his next by fall, but then picked up a pair of decisions before coming up short (5-3 decision) to Helias junior Nikolai Careaga, who finished in third. The Jays’ 182-pounder, Garrett Cantrell, was defeated in a consolation semifinal by Neosho junior Jeremiah Larson, who also finished third.
Leppert, who last season made state at 138 pounds, fought hard to ensure his fate would be no different at 145. After receiving a bye, he took a decision victory over a Helias wrestler before losing a narrow decision in the semifinals. He then scored a 6-2 decision in the consolation semifinals –– all points earned in the final period –– and didn’t stop there, also winning the third-place match by fall.
Will Snider, Marshfield’s 160-pounder who was another state qualifier last season, returned after missing a significant portion of late-season action and won two matches by fall, then took a 7-1 decision over Branson's Caden Lorenz to get his invitation to Columbia secured. He came runner-up to Lebanon's Trevor Christian (12-0 decision)
“He beat [Lorenz] for the third straight time, and it’s tough to beat anyone three times,” Holt said. “We could have wrestled that differently in the final, and he’s pretty much 100%, but still coming back from the collarbone injury. That kid’s good, but we just wanted to get out of there healthy.”
Holt believes that all four podium wrestlers at 195 pounds, including Marshfield’s Kanengieter, will medal at state, and that’s part of the reason why Kanengieter’s defeat to Lebanon’s Landon Smith in the third-place match may have felt less disappointing.
“He’s very strong up top and has been wrestling for a very long time — a good wrestler,” Kanengieter said of Smith. “He knows his stuff, probably a decent amount of what I did. He was the two-seed, and it was a tough bracket all the way through. I was not upset with the outcome because I felt like I wrestled well.”
At one point in the third period, Kanengieter was just a takedown away from victory following a reversal, but Smith finished strong. Still, the Jays junior talked with Holt following the match and felt there were aspects from the neutral position that could produce a different outcome if the two were to see each other again in Columbia.
Kanengieter had the most dramatic qualification of the four to reach the third-place match. Facing Camdenton's Kaiden Davis, Kanengieter earned a point for a reversal in the second period, then Davis tied the match with an escape in the next period. In overtime, Kanengieter landed a late, emphatic takedown for the final pair of match-winning points.
“I’ve wrestled that kid twice before and won, but I feel like he definitely showed out for districts,” Kanengeiter said in reference to Davis. “He’s a great wrestler and a good guy. He had an idea of what I do, so I ended up improvising a little bit and using some old stuff that I’m not the most comfortable with.”
Steffen, the team’s leader in wins (41), won three matches in a row by fall before succumbing to 220-pound winner Drayke Perry of Neosho in the district title match.
“It’s not even above expectations, he’s just non-flashy,” Holt said. “He’s just one of those guys where you look back and say, ‘Wow, he’s 40-8 or whatever he is.’ He’s so workman-like about it.”
Qualification was particularly redeeming for Steffen. He came one match –– one point, to be exact –– short as a sophomore at last year’s district meet, where he fell by decision, 1-0.
“I hold onto it a lot and have used it to work harder, train more,” Steffen said. “It took awhile for me to let go of it and not hold a grudge against the kid for stalling. I’ve improved a lot since then, lost a lot of weight, but yeah, I feel pretty good.”
The 90th Boys and second Girls MSHSAA Wrestling Championships will be held at Mizzou Arena, running Thursday through Saturday.
Wildcats thrive, send five to CoMo
Logan-Rogersville scored a sixth-place finish and qualified six wrestlers from the Class 2 district meet in Bolivar.
Jay Strausbaugh scored two falls, then ended the day with a pair of decisions, including a 3-0 victory over Monett's Karter Brink in the final, to wrap up a dominating weekend in the 132-pound bracket. The Wildcats senior improved his undefeated record to 50-0 on the year.
Elsewhere for L-R, Jacob Foster pinned Cassville's Kurt Deaver in the third period then proceeded to win the third-place match at 106 pounds to advance to state.
After losing his opener at 145 pounds, senior Owen Christian battled his way through the other side of the bracket and took a 4-3 overtime thriller before dominating Period 3 and winning the third-place match 15-4 by decision.
Junior Gage Meadors also earned qualification after losing his first match, rebounding with a pair of pinfall victories in the 170-pound division.
At 220 pounds, Adam Reaves battled back from a 7-2 deficit to take the lead and win by pinfall in the third period of his third-round wrestleback to become the fifth and final qualifier from Logan-Rogersville.
