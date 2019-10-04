On Thursday, Sept. 12, Mia Wiley, Kayce Collins, Tessa Feeback, Katlyn Fries and Jazmine Page, of the Fordland Cross Country Girls team, brought home a first-place team trophy in the small schools division at the Cross Country Competition in Willard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.