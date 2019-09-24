Senior quarterback Mason Foley accounted for six total touchdowns in leading the Strafford Indians to a 54-14 Mid-Lakes Conference victory over the Stockton Tigers Friday at Stockton’s Price Stadium.
Stockton (1-3 overall, 1-2 Mid-Lakes) actually took an early 8-0 lead as sophomore QB Layne Colvin scored on a 23-yard keeper, capping a five-play, 65-yard drive aided by a Strafford penalty, which negated a Colvin interception.
The Indians (3-1, 1-0) controlled the ball from there, as Foley completed 16 of 20 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns. He added 55 yards on 10 carries and two scores.
“Our (offensive) line didn’t do as well in the first quarter and second quarter and then they started kicking in in the third and fourth quarters,” Strafford coach Tim Hester said. “Stockton’s a pretty good team; we just got lucky and played well tonight. Stockton has class. That was the first thing my boys said afterward. They said those guys were very sportsmanlike, and I said that’s good. That’s how we want to be like also.”
Strafford also got big performances from junior Vance Mullins, who scored three touchdowns including a 56-yard interception return late in the third quarter, and from sophomore Mason Denning, who caught seven passes for 99 yards and two TDs.
The Tigers struggled offensively. Colvin had 110 yards on 19 rushes and the one touchdown, but also absorbed five sacks. He was just 4 of 10 passing for 39 yards — all to senior Drew Wheeler — with four interceptions. Stockton also lost two fumbles.
“Our timing is off in our pass game,” Stockton coach Travis Hurley said. “With some guys being banged up, we haven’t been able to work them too much. We’re trying to get through practice as much as we can, but some of those guys are limited. A lot of it is just timing and trying to do too much. We have to get better.”
“Our strength is our defensive backs,” Hester said. “We have some experience back there.”
Stockton next plays Friday, Sept. 28, at Fair Grove, while Strafford visits Windsor.
BOX SCORE
Strafford 6 20 21 7—54
Stockton 8 0 0 6—14
First quarter
STO—Layne Colvin 23 run (Colvin run), 9:31
STR—Mason Denning 49 pass from Mason Foley (run failed), 8:12
Second quarter
STR—Foley 1 run (pass failed), 8:13
STR—Dakota Isabell 10 pass from Foley (pass failed), 2:11
STR—Vance Mullins 11 pass from Foley (Foley run), 0:15
Third quarter
STR—Denning 7 pass from Foley (Foley kick), 10:58
STR—Mullins 13 run (Foley kick), 4:58
STR—Mullins 56 interception return (Foley kick), 2:59
Fourth quarter
STR—Foley 5 run (Foley kick), 9:00
STO—Kaiden Byrum 11 run (try failed), 0:35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.