With a myriad of distractions swirling and a limited few on hand for the Show-Me Showdown at JQH Arena Saturday in Springfield, Strafford players were still lost in the atmosphere of a championship game.
"Not going to lie, when the buzzer went off, I still thought there was another quarter," senior Logan Jones said. “It still hasn’t sunk in.”
Instead, the horn signified a 65-62 Lady Indians win over Licking, crowning them Class 3 state champs for the fifth year in a row, a Missouri high school girls basketball record.
It was the first to come under head coach Dustin Larsen, who took Springfield Catholic's boys to the Class 3 title game last year before coming over last April to replace former coach Steve Frank.
“When we started this journey, these girls had to meet a new guy, a new family, and they welcomed us with open arms,” Larsen said. “That was the start [that let us know] they were going to continue with this great tradition. … I’m just proud of them.”
Rarely finding itself trailing this season, the comeback task for Strafford was even more daunting than the Mount Vernon sectional in Willard. The Lady Indians were down 13 points with 3:21 left in the third quarter.
“I never once lost faith in our team,” said Strafford senior Mica Chadwell, who finished with 17 points and nine boards.
With a focus to shut down Licking’s all-time scoring leader, guard Karlee Holland, the Lady Indians shaved the lead to six by the end of the third. At the start of the fourth, turnovers forced by Chadwell and Compton led to five points, followed by a jumper from Jones that gave Strafford its first lead since the game’s opening two minutes.
Strafford was forced to dig deep again when the Lady Wildcats snapped back with six unanswered, making it 59-54 with 4:14 to go. After a timeout by Larsen, Compton scored on the next possession. Both teams proceeded to go down the floor several times scoreless before two steals by Taylor Dormann, one of them resulting in points for the Strafford senior forward that made it a one-point game.
“They were huge,” Dormann said. “I have to give props to the guards; they were working their tails off creating those steals.”
Compton, who had to play cautiously after quickly picking up her third and fourth fouls near the end of the third, pocketed a steal and was fouled, then made both free throws with 1:02 to make it 60-59. Perfect from the line on 11 tries overall, Compton (20 points) added two more from the stripe with 32 seconds left, extending the lead to three. Holland missed one 3-pointer before a free throw by Dormann, then another before finally connecting, but only with six seconds left. Two final makes at the line by Compton formalized the win with three ticks remaining.
Dormann totaled 14 points and Jones finished with 10, while Licking’s Holland ended with 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, tying her for second-most by a player at the Final Four.
Saturday's Class 3 state final was a rematch of a 45-35 Lady Indians win in Strafford on Jan. 11 that likely came in front of a larger contingent of fans. Starting senior guard Taylor Treat felt there was less pressure with MSHSAA limiting attendance due to the coronavirus, but stressed the importance of those cheering who were present.
“I think it would have changed things [if there had been no fans at all], but we just pulled through and did what we needed to do,” Treat said.
Licking, who defeated Macon 43-33 in a semifinal Friday morning, also had its season ended by Strafford in 2018 when the Lady Indians edged the Warriors in the quarterfinals en route to their third title.
Stratford 67, Whitfield 49
The Lady Indians were deadly from the perimeter in Friday afternoon’s 67-49 semifinal victory over Whitfield, another familiar postseason opponent in its quest for another piece of history.
Both teams started cold, scoreless in the game's first two minutes, and Strafford didn't lead until Chadwell's free throw almost four minutes in. The Lady Indians eventually caught fire from beyond the arc, though. Emma Mullings hit a triple with 1:01 left in the first quarter, and Compton drained one from the college three-point line just before the horn to make it 14-10.
Only a handful of points separated the teams nearly three minutes into the second, but Strafford used that outside touch and trademark defense that resulted in forced turnovers to finish the half on a 14-2 run.
“You could look at that nine-minute segment and argue that was the difference in the game,” Whitfield head coach Michael Slater said. “The first six or seven minutes we were going back and forth and no one could really score. Who’s going to blink first? It was really back and forth until that shot at the buzzer and it got away from us.”
The Warriors came in shooting slightly better from deep on the season –– 34.7%, two percent better –– but that advantage was nowhere to be found Friday. After shooting 50 percent (7 of 14) on 3-pointers in the first half, Strafford replicated that ratio in the second half, though the reigning champions needed only six three-point attempts then with the lead in hand.
Whitfield did manage a late third-period spurt, getting as close as 12 points on a jumper by leading scorer Kelsey Blakemore with 1:32 left, but Strafford regrouped from a timeout with a layup by Mullings and short jumper by Chadwell before the start of the fourth.
Treat was the only Strafford starter not to hit double figures, but her 3-pointer unofficially put the game to bed by upping the lead to 18 with 4:08 remaining.
Compton finished with a game-high 18 points, followed by 14 from Jones, 12 from Dormann and 11 by Chadwell.
In addition to an 88-45 regular season win last year, the Lady Indians defeated Whitfield 83-37 for their second championship, then 67-50 in the semifinals the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.