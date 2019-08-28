It was blue and white as far as the eye could see last Thursday evening in the lobby and gym at Marshfield High School, as four more fall sports teams, plus two cheer squads and the Jaywalkers dance team, all introduced themselves to the Blue Jay faithful.
In the cafeteria area on the way to the gym, there were several opportunities for fans to gear up to show their support for the Marshfield teams, as booster club sign-ups, team apparel, bleacher seat-back chairs and other team items were available.
Inside the gym, fans also got their first introduction to two new scoreboards and a new video board. The north scoreboard features a live stats feature, tracking kills and aces during volleyball season. That will change to appropriate basketball stats during the winter season. The wiring to the new devices had just been completed within the past week, making the evening their trial run.
Festivities in the gym were kicked off by the Marshfield band, which played the national anthem and the school fight song, before heading back out to the practice field to continue work on their football halftime show.
While the evening was billed as the “Indoor” Meet the Jays event, it also included introductions of the softball and girls golf teams, as well as those for the actual indoor sports, volleyball and swimming. The JV and varsity cheerleaders and Jaywalkers dance squad were also introduced, and each entertained fans with a performance.
Introductions also included a few fun competitions, including a Wiffle ball home run derby for several members of the softball team; this was won by junior Takiya Douglas.
The volleyball team faced the other combined teams in a competition resembling volley-dodgeball, in which members of the team had to serve a volleyball and hit a teammate lying on the floor on the other side of the net. While no actual score was kept, it took the volleyball team about one-fourth as long for all their players to hit a target.
The evening concluded with the volleyball team playing three 15-point sets, with the first set featuring mostly freshman and sophomore players, while the final two sets included the upper-class varsity players.
