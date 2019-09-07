The Missouri State High School Activities Association revealed its fall sport class and district assignments on Aug. 23 for the current school year.
Updated annually, assignments from MSHSAA are determined by enrollment and proximity. Later in the fall season, district tournaments hosts and their respective seeding will be determined.
The following are selected sports and assignments for area programs.
FOOTBALL
Marshfield football was assigned to Class 4, District 5, with Lebanon, Camdenton, Rolla, Helias, Washington, Union and Pacific.
The Blue Jays defeated Bolivar, 24-20, in their 2018 district opener, then fell to Neosho.
Logan-Rogersville’s Class 3, District 5, includes Springfield Catholic, Salem, Blair Oaks, Osage, Buffalo, Eldon and St. James.
Strafford is joined in Class 2, District 3, by Ava, Houston, East Newton, Liberty (Mountain View), Willow Springs, Mountain Grove and Forsyth. The Indians won their playoff opener last year against Houston before being eliminated by Fair Grove.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Jays, who won 26 games in 2018, are once again in a talented group. Class 3, District 11 also includes the defending state champions, Logan-Rogersville, as well as Ava, Buffalo, Mountain Grove, Springfield Catholic and Willow Springs.
Another district champion in 2018, Strafford lands in Class 2, District 10, with Clever, Fair Grove, Forsyth, New Covenant Academy with the Summit Preparatory, Sparta and Spokane.
Fordland and Niangua are part of a Class 1, District 6, that also includes Bradleyville, Chadwick, Koshkonong, Plato and Summersville.
Conway is placed in Class 2, District 9, with Cabool, Houston, Liberty (Mountain View), Licking and Thayer.
SOCCER
The Blue Jays remain in Class 3, District 10, alongside Glendale, Lebanon and West Plains.
Logan-Rogersville will compete for Class 2, District 11, honors with Aurora, Cassville and Monett.
SOFTBALL
Marshfield and Logan-Rogersville will each compete in Class 3, District 11, as they did in 2018. They're joined by Hillcrest, Reeds Spring and West Plains. Last year’s winner, Bolivar, is now in District 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.