When the Chiefs’ performance on Sunday Night Football wasn’t enough to close the curtain on my final night of vacationing to Michigan, I flicked over to my favorite passive viewing pastime: pro wrestling.
Oddly, pro wrestling hasn’t been “cool” for almost 20 years when names like “The Rock” and “Stone Cold” became household ones, but the internet has helped revive its relevance with its embrace of classic figures like Ric Flair and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. I follow it casually these days, tuning in for a pay-per-view simultaneously with friends if we’re not watching it together, and still maintain that going to an event live is a great sports-ish experience.
Some folks with more money than most of us can ever even dream of have been trying to put it back on the map recently. Not since 2001 has World Wrestling Entertainment had a direct competitor with serious funds, and back then the WWE bought them out. That changed on Jan. 1 when Shahid Khan and his son Tony founded All Elite Wrestling. Khan is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and London-based football club Fulham, and he is estimated to be worth almost $8 billion.
The WWE has walked over and dominated every competitor that has tried to rise up since buying up World Championship Wrestling, which was founded and owned by Ted Turner, whose financial commitment was a major reason for overtaking the WWE in Nielsen ratings for a short period of time. Mismanagement, some of it from former WWE writers, torpedoed WCW so bad that when Vince McMahon bought the company in 2001, it was acquired, along with its extensive and valuable video library, for just $4.2 million.
A new wrestling war has ignited out of Khan’s creation. AEW and WWE’s NXT brand, a kind of minor-league system that is actually much more coherently constructed (and frequently produces better wrestling), are going head-to-head starting this month on Wednesday nights, with NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT, WCW’s old station. NXT previously being exclusive to the WWE Network, which costs $9.99 per month, had been a major selling point, so moving it shows the industry giant is serious about once again wanting to snuff out the new competitor.
I could list you on my hand the number of pro wrestling personalities or meme-worthy events that have permeated into pop culture in the past five, maybe 10 years. CM Punk going off the rails for an unscripted rant would be one, Daniel Bryan and his “Yes!” chant would be another. WWE finally hit gold again recently with superstar Bray Wyatt’s new alterego, “The Fiend.” Wyatt disappeared for months before reappearing with a gimmick reminiscent of Mr. Rogers. Skits have been running for months with this new character, accompanied by his puppet friends who have names like Mercy the Buzzard and Ramblin’ Rabbit. Since WWE became a publicly traded company, it has shaded toward being very kid-friendly with too many “are they good or bad guy” types. “The Fiend” is anything but ambiguous in nature. He is dark and sinister, and something a lot of the audience has been hungry for.
Well, Sunday night “The Fiend” finally made his in-ring debut at WWE’s “Hell in a Cell” show. It was a disaster. Wyatt fought against good guy and WWE Champion Seth Rollins, who slaughtered “The Fiend” with chairs, tables, ladders, a toolbox and then all of them combined. “The Fiend” sat up seconds after being battered with all of them, then, with all of them on top of him, Rollins rained down with a sledgehammer, which inexplicably caused the referee to stop the match. The crowd nearly rioted. They began chants of “Refund,” and better yet, “AEW!”
Word is that protecting Rollins was part of the plan as WWE debuted just last Friday on FOX’s flagship station with its weekly “SmackDown” show, a deal that FOX paid somewhere around $1 billion for. But in truth, it probably couldn’t have buried Rollins worse, and “The Fiend” goes from being a true bad guy to the most beloved character in the company, but only because whatever fans are left will demand retribution.
I don’t see myself as one of them. When I went back and finished watching the atrocity, which wasn’t even addressed on WWE’s three-hour show Monday night, I promptly canceled my subscription to the network, on principle if for no other reason. This gaffe may only be the most recent in a long line of them by the WWE, but it is undoubtedly one of the worst and most easily avoided.
Could I go without pro wrestling? Of course. But up until several weeks ago, no option other than WWE existed on cable. Now, that’s changed.
Show us what you’ve got, AEW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.