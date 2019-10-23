AURORA –– Over the course of the year, Marshfield’s Brooks Espy has been a factor in Marshfield’s offense. Against Aurora, he made himself a focal point.
The Blue Jays senior wide receiver equaled his numbers from the previous five weeks combined Friday by catching four balls for 201 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on a return to push Marshfield past the Houn Dawgs, 40-22.
Brooks accounted for a hearty portion of brother Brennan’s 280 yards passing in the victory.
“[Brooks] told me his corner was limping a little bit and wasn’t going to keep up with him, and I would put money on Brooks and Thomas [McIllwain] any day,” Brennan said. “They’re faster than any corners we play, I believe that.”
Brooks was frank when asked if he knew early in the game if he had the ability to beat Aurora’s defenders in a foot race. “Oh yeah, all their corners, honestly,” he said. “[Brennan] just saw that I could outrun their corners, put the ball where only I could get it, and I got to it.”
Marshfield needed an answer to Aurora’s opening score, an 11-yard touchdown run by Cameron Savage, and it arrived in an unorthodox manner. After recovering an onside kick that followed the score, Brennan gathered a low snap on 3rd-and-10, scrambled to his right and heaved a ball for Brooks, who took a tackler with him into the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown from the broken play that gave the visitors a 7-6 with 6:31 left in the first quarter.
Aurora punted on its second drive, but scored on the third thanks to a 20-yard keeper by quarterback Jay Lee that set up a short-distance rushing score by Brody Sims, who also caught a two-point conversion pass to restore the Houn Dawgs’ lead to seven.
The Blue Jays’ offense sputtered once after handing back the lead, but not twice. In three consecutive plays, Brennan Espy took it himself for 27 yards, completed to Thomas McIllwain for 35, then the offensive line opened a hole for Daylon Kanengeiter to run 20 yards for a score that tied the game at 14-all.
The pace of action went from a jog to a dash in the final few minutes of the opening half. Brooks Espy made contact with a punt return that was recovered by the Houn Dawgs inside the red zone and Kohl Rohlman found pay dirt on a 6-yard score and Jacob Jordan snagged the conversion to put Aurora up again, 22-14, with 1:16 to go. Brennan Espy was sacked on the first play of the ensuing drive, but hooked up on the next play with Brooks, who left two defenders at his heels for a 70-yard TD with 16 seconds remaining.
Aurora denied Kanengeiter and Marshfield the ability to tie it again on the conversion, then nearly returned the kickoff, but it was prevented as kicker Danny Parrish made an essential move that slowed Rohlman enough for the Jays to bring him down. Marshfield appeared to take the lead on a moments later on a pick-six by McIllwain with time expired, but a flag for a personal foul negated the return.
The Jays punted on their first drive of the second half, but Brooks Espy scooped a mishandled pitch attempt by Aurora and went over 70 yards to the house that, despite a failed conversion, put them ahead 26-22 under five minutes into the third quarter.
With several big plays in the game negated by flags, both Espy and Bull both admitted the possibility of another bringing it back seemed viable.
“You can’t help but think about it, but you just try to focus on what’s happening, and, you know, what a game,” Bull said with a chuckle.
Later in the third, it went Espy-to-Espy on a 60-yard play-action TD pass to give the Jays an 11-point lead. Marshfield recovered its onside kick and got its final points of the night with 12 seconds left in the quarter on Zach Cappel’s two-yard rushing score on 4th-and-1.
“Our guys showed a lot of heart in the second half and did a good job of focusing,” Bull said. “We came out flat, and I’m not sure we took them seriously [from the start] to be honest with you. Coming out of halftime, our guys regrouped and played the way I expect them to. It made all the difference in the world.”
Winners of four in a row, Marshfield (5-3) will look to improve its district positioning in the final week of the regular season with a game against Logan-Rogersville at home. The Wildcats are 2-6 after losing four in a row, including a 30-20 defeat to Hollister in Week 8.
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.