Practices, games and potential championships aren’t all that’s been lost in sports as the days turned into months of isolation.
Student-athletes both in and out of season with hopes of continuing their careers past high school who had yet to lock down a landing spot have walked a much more challenging path.
“It definitely makes it more difficult,” Marshfield senior Drew Cromer said. “You can't really go on campuses and such, so all the recruiting and stuff all gets done via email or Zoom calls.”
Luckily for Cromer, he’s got his destination. The Blue Jays hooper is headed to Fontbonne University in St. Louis. The Griffins are an NCAA Division III program that competes in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The timing for securing his next stop was as optimal as can be.
“I'd already visited them before the pandemic hit,” said Cromer, who was attracted to the school’s cybersecurity program. “I think it was during spring break, while they called off school in Marshfield, so we barely made it in time. I haven't really thought about [the timing] … I guess I could have gone on a virtual tour.”
The guard-forward confirmed that he’s had aspirations of playing at the collegiate level for some time. “It’s always been my goal to be a successful varsity player and go play college at any level –– NAIA, D-II, it doesn’t matter to me –– so it’s really exciting to go and play D-III basketball,” he said.
One of the only returners with significant experience to this year’s team, Cromer averaged 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, picking up his second Big 8 First-Team All-Conference selection, and was also named all-district.
Blue Jays head coach Adam Carpenter heaped praise on Cromer for the amount of work he put into the recruiting process.
“I think he and his family did a great job of doing their homework, being patient and working toward trying to find that right fit for Drew,” Carpenter said. “Drew was impressive in a way that he was doing a lot of work on his own, reaching out to colleges and building relationships that he felt he was a good fit for. I was working hard as well to try and help him find that place.
“Going into the spring like this, and not just for Drew, but everyone, it poses a challenge. Someone like Drew may not stand out if I give [schools or coaches] film rather than having him come in and play, but he never let what was going on in the world slow him down.”
Cromer, who played AAU basketball last summer with six Strafford players and a trio from Bolivar on Missouri Showtime, worked on his ball-handling and other skills. He's aware that doing the little things that can't be measured in numbers are part of his standing out.
“One of the biggest things that make a difference for me, while I'm not one of the fastest –– and I’m not the slowest by any means –– but one thing that really helps me to make up for speed is playing smart,” Cromer said. “I focus on playing smart, knowing where to be, and positioning myself to get in the right spots. It's all about staying engaged and staying locked in.”
Fontbonne head coach Lance Thornhill came to watch Cromer play in a home game against Hollister. Cromer said the coach and other factors made it the right choice after considering several others.
“I spent a lot of time and had a couple different options, but it was the best one for me,” Cromer said. “Most of the other schools were actually closer, but not all of them had the major I wanted, and I just felt like the size of the school and the people there [were the right fit].”
After having several others in his first season who are trying to hoop at the next level, Carpenter hopes Cromer is just the next in a long line.
“At the beginning of the year, I always have a list of goals, and that changes every year, but one of those this year was to help Drew [get there]”, Carpenter said. “As a teacher, that’s what you’re trying to do, help a young person find their way. If someone has the potential to make a roster, and I believed Drew did, that’s one of my top priorities.”
