Conway had 15 students compete at the Missouri State Archery tournament Thursday, March 18. The all-day competition was held at the Branson Convention Center.
The Conway Archery team consists of: Abbie Bertoldie, Karli Miller, Brooke Potteiger, Gavin Lewis, Trista Simpson, Paige Potteiger, Jace Jensen, Seth Stice, Cole Gibbs, Cody Myers, Reagan Perryman, Tristian Cole, Sheldon Stice, and Jospeh Coryell.
Of the 15 participants from Conway, two of them participated in Bullseye and all 15 did 3D Archery. Conway was represented in the Bullseye portion of the competition by Seth Stice with 275 points and Brooke Pottieger with 250. According to their coach, all 15 student athletes did great and recorded many personal bests.
For the Missouri State 3D Archer Tournament, eight students recored their best score and four got close to their best – within 5 points. Abbie Bertoldie displayed the biggest improvement with 26 points higher than previous. Seth Stice recorded 24 points better, Jace Jensen–20, Reagan Perryman–18, Maddy Officer–12, Cole Gibbs–9, Gavin Lewis –3 and Sheldon–1. Within 5 points of their best scores were Brooke Potteiger, Cody Myers, Trista Simpson, and Tristian Cole.
Conway’s top high school boy and girl were Jace Jensen with 276 points and Paige Potteiger with 246. The top junior high boy was Gavin Lewis with 227 points and the top girl was a tie between Abbie Bertioldie and Brooke Potteiger with 241 points.
