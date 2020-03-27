As Marshfield baseball head coach William Pate put it, “It all happened so fast.”
Pulling into the school on Monday, March 16, plans were to practice indoors due to the weather. The text message came in nearly 30 minutes before it was due to start that all practices were to be canceled for the day.
“Our kids came in, checked in, turned in stuff from their fundraiser and we sent them home,” Pate said.
After several weeks of practices, in-season sports programs were suddenly forced to deal with the first spring break ever that teenagers might hope ends sooner rather than later. With seasons hanging in the balance, that creates some challenges for coaches and athletes alike.
Programs like Jays baseball suddenly went from fine-tuning details to hands-off protocol.
“MSHSAA sent out an email that we’re not allowed to work with players one on one if school is closed, but we were allowed to send out a workout plan,” Pate said. “Our main focus is to make sure our players are ready to go if and when we’re able to get back to school and start playing again.”
In a sporting sense, it’s different strokes for different folks adapting to the isolated conditions. Baseball players are left to do what they can to stay in shape, but replicating the real deal isn’t easy.
“It’s really tough to stay sharp at hitting when you don’t have the facilities,” Pate said. “Unfortunately with the school being closed, if you don’t have a cage or a net or a tee, it makes it tough to hit. The main part is making sure they’re throwing. We’ve been throwing months now, not just the two weeks of practice we had. A lot of guys have been getting after it since January and they’re conditioned. The last thing you want to do is sit for three weeks and not pick up a baseball.”
For fall and winter athletes, this remains a time to keep conditioned, and being out of a daily routine and away from the weight room at school requires some alternative methods. Blue Jays football head coach Cody Bull said that with the knowledge that break was likely to get extended, plans got underway for a different routine. His team uses an app from a Leawood, Kansas, based company called Rack Performance.
“We just started that Monday,” Bull said. “They’ve done a really awesome job of really updating their athlete app to accommodate what coaches want to do while we’re all shut down. There’s a few bumps with it, but for the most part it’s been really smooth. That athlete app was bare bones up until now, but they’ve stepped up and added features that are really helpful.”
Some of those additions have included the ability for student-athletes to run the timer from their own phones, something that was previously available only for coaches on the desktop version.
“We would time workouts and do something for a certain length of time, and now they can punch ‘play’ and do it like normal, access that stuff a lot more easily,” Bull said. “Obviously, we don’t get to use weights the way we’d like to, but hopefully for the short amount of time we might be out, we can find ways to accommodate and give kids with access to weights some workouts that we’d normally do.”
On Monday, work also resumed for Logan-Rogersville football. Head coach Mark Talbert posted up the team’s first quarantine workout on Sunday and is utilizing technology as well. He included links to YouTube videos next to each workout’s set of reps to help explain different exercises that might require clarity.
“Post videos of yourself doing one of the exercises for your teammates to see,” Talbert tweeted the following day alongside Tuesday’s activities. “Find some heavy objects around your house. Be creative and STAY HOME!”
Again, despite what athletes can do around their homes, there’s no replacement for the real thing: Once-a-week, open-field activities have still ceased, putting on standby what’s usually a big part of spring in having quarterbacks and receivers out throwing and catching to one another.
Bull, meanwhile, is also in charge of sprinters for the Jays track and field team, currently scheduled to miss out on at least a couple events that would have started the season. Optional work continues to be provided, but he complimented the athletes for staying on point.
“We’ve got kids who are pretty motivated and have had some really good responses to them getting registered to the app and getting with the workouts,” Bull said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re catching that part of the spring.
“[Sprinting’s] definitely the easiest thing to go out and do. Everybody’s got a road and a yard. You’ve got two feet and some space, you can go out and do some running.”
It’s fundamental in the sense that student-athletes have the best chance of staying healthy by keeping with routines while remaining quarantined.
“We’re just trying to make sure our guys are safe and taking care of themselves,” Bull said. “Obviously, we’ve got some really talented kids and coaches in our spring sports, and I’d like to see them compete and our seniors go out and get another chance at a district or state championship. We’re all hoping for the best and doing what we can to be prepared.”
