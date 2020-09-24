The plan to reboot varsity football in Clever for the first time in 92 years has been a carefully laid one.
No amount of planning, though, could have prepared Marshfield native and head coach Jeff Stone for the game of Minesweeper this season has already become.
Following the Clever Bluejays’ 42-0 home loss to Willow Springs to open the year, a positive COVID-19 result from an individual associated with Clever schools on Sept. 4 prompted a 14-day quarantine of players and resulted in the team missing its games in Week 2 and 3.
Separately, Stone came into contact with an individual who was positive two days after his players. That meant that while the Bluejays were able to compete last Friday night at Strafford, he would be sidelined until this week’s game at Greenfield.
“Yeah, it’s definitely not what any of us planned, that’s for sure,” Stone said. “Especially when you’re trying to start a first-year varsity football program. To be quarantined for two weeks, then come back in Week 4 when you’re on your second game, that’s adversity for sure.”
Stone called watching from afar "probably the toughest thing I've had to do," but emphasized the quality of those surrounding him who have helped in launching the program.
"You have to surround yourself with really good coaches, and we've done that at Clever,” Stone said. “I sent a message to the team last week when I knew I'd be out that the team is bigger than one coach or one player; you have to be ‘next man up.’ Coach [and Clever Athletic Director] Willie Howard has coached for 18 years; he was a former coach at Rolla. Coach [Craig] Collins], our defensive coordinator, has a lot of experience. Coach Garrett [Garman] has been with me all five years. Coach [Ryan] Heflin has been with me all five years, Coach [Brady Dawson]; they’ll step up and make sure everything is flowing.”
Stone experienced the highs and lows seasons can bring as a Marshfield Jay. An underclassmen during a period that coincided with the hiring of head coach Jack Randolph and a losing streak of 33 consecutive games, he took the quarterback job as a junior in 1998. That year, the Jays went 7-3. The following year, Stone was joined by a Class of 2000 backfield with Nathan Dunn and Mitch Espy, and together they plowed down program yards and scoring records. The team went 6-4, giving Marshfield back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 21 years.
"I was a first-team All-COC (Central Ozark Conference) QB," Stone said. “The funny part is, no matter where I go, someone will ask, ‘Did you play with Mitch Espy or Nathan Dunn?’ It's pretty funny to be known for that … Mitch and Nathan are still some of my closest friends."
Long before Clever’s pigskin revival, Stone became part of Avila University’s inaugural intercollegiate football team. Following his college graduation, he returned to Marshfield and served as offensive coordinator for three years. Then, after two seasons as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Willard, he took his first head coaching gig at Buffalo.
That time as a player and coaching both sides of the ball helped accumulate invaluable experience for Stone to lead a program. “When you’re an assistant, you learn from the guys who you work for,” he said. "I came in for Jack Randolph and got to see the other side that players don't ever get to see. You’re washing uniforms on a Friday night at 1 a.m. You’re seeing your old coach in trials and tribulations he probably hid from us as a player, things you didn’t understand and all the work it takes.”
In 2016, a fellow coach notified Stone that Clever High School intended to plant the seeds for a varsity football renaissance, and the Bluejays staff included assistant principal and activities director Brian Breeden; he and Stone had been assistants together at Marshfield.
“Long after the wins and losses fade, those relationships you build in football are all that remain, and that relationship I formed with a coach worked out for me [later] at Clever,” Stone said. “It’s a fast-growing community. When I took the job in 2015, we weren’t bigger than Strafford or Fair Grove; I think we’re as big or bigger now. The reality is, when people are looking at houses and see you don’t have football, you're losing people that will move to your community. I think Clever’s school board and administration were smart knowing that.”
Laying the foundations for the eventuality of varsity action has come with challenges that are sometimes overlooked in communities where it’s been engrained for decades.
“The most challenging part about building this ground up is not having the football traditions,” Stone said. “By that I mean, let’s say you have a brother three years older and he was a really good player; there’s an expectation for you to uphold that. Kids in Marshfield can look back 15, 20 years at players who’ve come before. You don’t see that [in Clever]. My kids, to no fault of their own, don’t have that tradition or had parents who didn’t play. I probably underestimated that, but we’re trying to build that while they’re learning to play the game.”
Meanwhile, Stone and his staff have watched players who were initially sixth-graders develop into contributing sophomores, and leaders emerge from the current upperclassmen group, which led the JV team to a 7-1 record last year.
“[The basketball team’s] shooting guard is playing QB; our point guard is our running back,” Stone said. “All our best athletes are playing football, and the juniors and seniors have been really good leaders for us. It’s just a matter of time before it clicks.”
Even if they experience a winless year, as those Marshfield teams did at the turn of the century, Stone holds back the emotions when emphasizing that football, especially at a time like 2020, can be what gets a player through.
“I’m very thankful for my time in Marshfield and the experience,” Stone said. “When I realized that I could play football and people respected me because of it, it made a difference; Jack Randolph changed my life. People wonder about starting a program. … I care about wins and losses, but for some kids, this is what keeps them hanging on, and that’s the part that people don’t see about the pandemic. Somewhere out there, there's a Jeff Stone, and their life might change without football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.