One, zero, zero, zero.
Summer baseball isn’t always clean, but that’s been the error total for Marshfield in the team’s last four games, including the 10-1 victory at Ozark on Wednesday, July 1.
“We’re making the routine plays,” Marshfield head coach William Pate said. “We’re turning some double plays here and there, but the name of the game is making the easy ones. We’ve done that and it’s shown on the scoreboard the last few games.”
Even when the Tigers were able to put balls in play, the Blue Jays made the best of situations. On a double to center field that led off the bottom of the sixth inning for the Tigers, Ethan Grace hustled and was able to relay the ball to Owen Curley at third base to out the baserunner.
“It’s just the attitude of not giving up,” Pate said. “He didn’t give up. He went after that ball and said, ‘Hey, I might have a chance to throw this kid out.’ Lo and behold, he makes an incredible throw to Owen over at third and he does. That’s been fun to watch, guys making plays. We’re playing with more freedom in summer ball.”
Other infielders made solid work as part of that fielding effort as well, but Marshfield allowed only five hits thanks to stellar work from its Jackson duo. Jackson Vestal, who started, struck out four and allowed just one hit in his two innings. Roevig came on in relief and walked only a pair while striking out six over five frames.
“[Roevig], he was great,” Pate said. “There was really only one [bad pitch] that sticks out in my mind — he left a fastball up — but other than that he was throwing great and did a good job of keeping hitters off-balance.”
Just a sophomore, Roevig has been hitting the ball well and helping his chances of competing for varsity time in a rotation that will see new faces.
“My mindset is just to try and be seen,” said Roevig, who located his fastball and off-speed well on the day.
Added Pate, “We’re excited about the group we have. There’s a lot of kids there, and in spring ball, we play seven games in seven days to start. You have to have a good core of pitchers. Our senior group, there’s a lot of kids who can throw, and we’ve got some juniors with the potential of sophomores to push for a varsity chance.”
“As far as who will be in starting roles, we feel confident in Jackson [Vestal] and Ethan as two of our main starters, and we’re looking for another guy, kind of that spot-starter. Who that ends up being? It’s hard to tell, but it’s a good group of kids.”
The top of the order provided pop for Marshfield. Hayden Curley went 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs in the leadoff spot, and Vestal, who cleaned up, also collected three hits, with each of them accounting for a triple.
Ben Casterlin added a pair of hits, as did Rovig, while Sheldon Espy and Kyle Jones each helped account for one in the Blue Jays' total of a dozen.
Pate believes the work players are putting in with travel ball on the weekend is improving the plate performances. “It’s definitely helping with those extra reps,” he said. “Most are playing at pretty competitive tournaments and competing well. That’s awesome.”
Winners of four in a row, Marshfield will host Logan-Rogersville Wednesday as the summer season continues.
“It’s just summer, but that competition is still there,” Pate said.
