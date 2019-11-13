Marshfield was unable to find a goal, or a reprieve from Mother Nature, as its season came to a close.
The Blue Jays fell behind early last Monday in Lebanon and couldn’t conjure a reply against Glendale in a 3-0 defeat.
A save by sophomore goalkeeper Mathew Derecichei, called on for several good stops throughout the night, followed by a clearance off the line from Will Snyder, only briefly staved off midfielder Payton Webb, who seconds later went to Derecichei’s left to make it 1-0 just over three minutes in.
Sophomore Alex Spence made the early deficit double when he released a shot from outside the box that took a bounce and found the corner with just over 28 minutes to go in the opening half.
It may have been 3-0 before the break when Glendale forward Haiden Casper quickly cut onto his left foot and lifted an on-target shot, but a backtracking Derecichei captured the ball in time with just over 10 minutes left until the interval.
Unfortunately, it came regardless, as Biak Lian put the Jays behind by three with 30:16 remaining in a second half that was played in soggy conditions, though not quite the downpour that Marshfield had played in several days earlier at Hillcrest.
Marshfield (8-13-2) absorbed pressure throughout and tried to ping the ball up to a target man, whether it was sophomore Jessee Owens or senior Michael Pennington, but struggled to link together much in the Falcons’ half of the pitch.
“We’re a team that can move the ball and come at you, and I figure teams will sit in on us, which we saw,” Glendale head coach Jeff Rogers said. “That makes it hard to put the ball in the back of the net. But I thought [Derecichei] played well. They had a good game plan and their kids played well.”
Blue Jays seniors Danny Parrish and Will Snyder made the first team for All-Class 3 District District 10, which Glendale won with a 3-1 victory over Lebanon. Parrish was also named first team All-Big 8, while Snyder was an honorable mention, as was junior Hudson Aikins.
Wildcats run finished in district title game
After scoring a season-high goals in the district semifinal, Logan-Rogersville couldn’t move on Thursday as Monett won the Class 2 District 11 championship game, 2-0.
Both teams had squared off almost exactly a month earlier in Monett when the Cubs topped the Wildcats 4-3 in double overtime.
A pair of goals by Jonathan Perez-Mejia, including a header in the final handful of seconds of the first half, gave Monett its eighth district championship in a row.
Two days earlier, L-R defeated district host Aurora 6-1 as Austin Revels netted a hat trick, while Sage Ballard notched a brace and Hunter Wray also got on the board.
Revels, Ballard and Stephen Terrell all were selected first-team All-Big 8 for the Wildcats (15-), while Brayton Knight and Rylen Ballard were each named to the second team. Kyle Carter and Kobe Fisher garnered honorable mentions.
