When Marshfield walks onto the field this fall, opponents may not recognize many of their skill players, but they’ll surely spot the ones blocking for them.
A sizable, athletic offensive line is set to anchor the Blue Jays in 2020.
“It’s the most selfless position in sports, and those kids embrace it,” Marshfield head coach Cody Bull said.
Bobby Maples and Nicoli Condon will man the tackle spots, with Isaiah Starks, Wyatt Dill and Kyle Tinder holding down the interior spots. The entire line is composed of seniors.
“We’re pretty big up front, looking pretty good,” Dill said. “That pumps me up just thinking about how big we are. I think our run game is going to be pretty good. I don’t think we’ll have any problem moving anybody.”
In particular, Bull complimented Condon for his offseason efforts to make himself part of the quintet. “Nicoli, he’s really worked himself into a starter after not playing much as a junior,” he said. “He’s one of those kids you’re happy for because he’s worked so hard to have it as a senior. He gained the weight and strength he needed to.”
With seasons hanging in the balance for footballers across the country, the senior on that O-line who will open spaces for Daylon Kanengieter is simply eager to suit up.
“Given the circumstances, I couldn’t be more thrilled, honestly,” Kanengieter said.
After carrying 91 times for 460 yards as a sophomore, Kanengieter saw his role expanded in 2019 in a backfield alongside Zach Cappel. He ran for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a 214-yard performance against Springfield Catholic and is eager to expand upon those figures.
“The holes are going to be gigantic, and I’m going to be super-confident running behind each and every one of them,” said Kanengieter, who’s also looking to expand his role after grabbing single-digit receptions. “Out in the open field, I’ve got a lot more confidence in everything I do. There’s going to be swing [passes], and I’ll be [lined up] in the receiver stance.”
Quarterback Brennan Espy and his multiple targets have graduated from last year’s 6-4 team, which averaged 30.5 points and allowed just 20.2, the best plus-minus differential the Jays posted the entire decade. With those departures, Bull, in his fourth year as head coach at Marshfield, says he could foresee some overlooking this year’s squad.
“I think there could be some of that; I hope there is,” Bull said. “As freshman, our seniors were part of a group that won two games and have gotten to then be part of two winning seasons in a row. I think they’re really ready to take things to another level. Our skill guys –– obviously Brennan was really good, and Brock [Utecht] had a great season –– we’ve had guys play great quarterback over the years, but I feel like Bryant and Blake are both really good players.”
Bull is referring to his son Bryant, a sophomore, and senior Blake Anderson, who saw some time as signal-caller behind Espy last year. Any chances of a quarterback carousel became less complicated with some elbow problems for Anderson, clearing the way for the 6-foot-4 underclassman to take the reins.
“He’s got a chance over the next couple years to be really good,” Bull said of his son. “He’s got a big-time arm and can run a little bit; he’s just gotta take care of things and do his job. There’s an awesome cast around him.”
Anderson instead will line up out wide, and joining returning tight end senior Landon Wilson catching will be a receiving group of Kyle Jones, Cooper Kimrey and Travis Greenfield.
“All four of those [receivers] are really going to surprise some people,” Bull said. “They’ve got ball skills and can run. I think that’s going to surprise some people, that the well really wasn’t dry after graduating some people.”
The front seven on the other side of the ball appears sound. A pair of All-Big 8 linemen in Eli Steffen and Maguire Wilson, along with linebacker Jeremy Graham, combined for nearly 200 tackles in 2019. Inexperience in the defensive backfield could be a factor, but Kimrey could be best of the bunch.
“Cooper only started about half the season, but he was an all-conference type of player last year,” Bull said. “He wasn’t because he didn’t have the stats, but he has the skills for it.”
Jones, Greenfield and Jacob Sheffer will round out that unit. “Jake hasn’t played in a while and Travis is just a sophomore, but both are doing a really good job.”
Anything that holds the Jays back will be experience issues, not talent, according to Bull. “It’ll be about guys getting live work. The jamboree is going to be big for us, at the skill positions. They’ll give our guys looks that we need to see and it’ll be good for us. But it’ll be like every other year; you’ve got to find out who you are. We feel like in year four, we have a chance to be a good team. We’ve just got to find out how to do it.”
The travel will be lighter for Marshfield this fall with five games at home and away contests at Springfield Catholic (Sept. 11) and Logan-Rogersville (Oct. 16). They open at Seneca on Aug. 28, followed by a trip to Class 3 runner-up Cassville in Week 2.
“Our first two weeks are very quality opponents,” Bull said. “They’ll give us a really good idea of who we are and what we have to do to go forward, but I’m just excited that these guys get to play. They’ve worked so hard, doing everything we’ve asked them to do. When there’s an adjustment to make, they don’t cry or complain. There’s no ego. Everyone wants to win.”
