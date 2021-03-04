Daylon Kanengieter left Willard High School Saturday as sectional champion, and he’ll be joined by two Marshfield teammates at this year’s state tournament.
Other Blue Jays experienced heartbreak over the course of the afternoon, but joining in the euphoria of qualification were Brady Brooks and Damian Dockery.
Typically, placing in the top-4 ensures a pass to the next round of the postseason, but measures taken due to COVID-19 by MSHSAA dictated that only those who place in the top-3 spots would advance this year. Among Marshfield's fourth-place finishers Saturday were Ben Wirtel, Mathew Derecichei and Dusty Stevens.
All in all, Blue Jays head coach Matt Holt viewed the results positively.
“We had six finish in the top-4, and that’s the most we’ve ever had,” Holt said. “There’s only one other year we’ve had three in the top-3. We’re going to put those kids on the board and it’ll say state qualifier, they just don’t get to wrestle in the tournament, but I thought we wrestled outstanding.”
After a pedestrian first round, Holt praised the team’s performance from there, led by 220-pounder Kanengieter, who went into deep water with McDonald County freshman Sam Murphy in the semifinals. Murphy didn’t press the action, leading to all points in the match coming by escape, and the Marshfield senior took a 2-1 decision.
Kanengieter used two takedowns to win 5-2 on points over Lebanon's Jayden Hubler in the finals.
“I think Daylon’s going to make a run at the top of the podium [at state],” Holt said. “We’ll see how it sets up.”
Brady Brooks delivered his fair share of excitement at 145 pounds. Following his win over Andrew Keithly of Willard, he went down 2-0 to Neosho's Eli Zar in the semifinals, but turned Zar over a little over three minutes into the bout for a pinfall and an emphatic celebration as he secured state qualification.
“I’m actually very surprised I made it this far,” Brooks said. “I came in thinking I would qualify, just not go to the actual tournament. I pulled something out I didn’t expect to happen at all, and I’m pretty proud of myself.”
Of the division, Brooks said, “This weight class is hard. It’s something I was iffy on [moving up to prior to the season], and there’s a lot of competition, especially in this district. It’s stacked.”
A runner up in districts, Dockery won his first match before being outmatched by eventual 132-pound winner Hayden Crane of Neosho, but stayed alive by topping Camdenton's Aidan Neal in the consolation semifinals.
With qualification on the line in the third-place match, he and Lebanon's Cole Patton each had their chances in a 5-5 first period. But Dockery dominated the second and had a pair of takedowns followed by near falls, eventually finishing Patton to stamp his ticket.
“I’ve wrestled him twice and he’d beat me both times,” Dockery said. “There were a few things I had to fix from those matches, and I did it. I can’t believe I did it. This is all I’ve worked for.”
Senior Eli Steffen suffered arguably the most difficult defeat on the day. The Jays’ 285-pounder opened with a win, but went down 4-1 early in the semifinals to McDonald County's Jayce Hitt after escaping a takedown and near fall. He managed to stuff the takedown attempts from Hitt that followed, but could only pick up one more point in a decision loss.
In the consolation semis, after trailing Hillcrest's Jacob Gott 2-1, he fired off four points and appeared headed for victory, but fell victim to a pinfall with just four seconds left.
“We wrestle a lot, especially at the end of the year, and it’s so different right now,” Holt said. “We didn’t wrestle for two weeks, and then districts. It’s made it kind of weird to prepare, and I think that maybe hurt Eli. He really had some momentum going at the end of the year, and it maybe broke his momentum. My heart breaks for him. He’s a tremendous leader and a tremendous kid.”
Falling by decision to Willard's Calvin Stanford in his opener, 170-pounder Dusty Stevens was the other out of Marshfield's fourth-place finishers to narrowly miss out on qualifying. He bounced back with two wins before facing Stanford again in the third-place match. Down 3-1 in the third period, Stevens spun out to escape from bottom to pull within one, but his attempt to shoot was taken advantage of by Stanford and resulted in two momentous points that decided the bout.
On the program as a whole, Holt said, “This just shows where we’re at. We took a huge step forward this year. I’ve got nine juniors back next year. Damian, you add him with Ben, Mathew and Dusty, that group is hard-working. It’s exciting to see how they came about this year, and we’ve been saying we don’t rebuild here, we reload. I’m excited for what’s coming.”
