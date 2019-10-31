When things weren’t where they needed to be after two quarters in Aurora last week, Marshfield senior Brooks Espy got vocal in the locker room.
“Yeah, at halftime I wasn’t happy with our defense,” said Espy, who had four touchdowns in that win. “I didn’t rip into them, I just said, ‘Hey, we need to do this and this better.’”
Espy did the talking right away with his legs Friday night, returning a punt 72 yards for a touchdown just 93 seconds into the Blue Jays’ 47-7 victory over Logan-Rogersville.
“It just got us all fired up, made us want to score more,” Espy said. “Put the pounding on them.”
It marked the second win in a row in the Webster County series for the Blue Jays, who won last year’s meeting 33-0, and gives them a five-game win streak to close the regular season.
Senior quarterback Brennan Espy needed to air it out more against the Houn Dawgs the previous game, but though he completed just two passes, those contributions ended up being surplus. Marshfield (6-3) ran the ball 35 times for 434 yards, gaining an average of 12.4 yards per carry, and kept up the onslaught on the cross-county visitors all the way until the final second of the opening half.
Daylon Kanengieter (14 attempts, 179 yards) and Zach Cappel took turns moving the chains on the Blue Jays’ first offensive drive, and the former found paydirt from three yards out with 3:20 left in the opening quarter.
Espy (nine carries, 185 yards) completed a 21-yard pass to senior Thomas McIllwain and a 31-yard pickup by Kanengieter put Marshfield in prime position the next trip out. Espy got his other completion of the night to Kanengieter that converted a fourth down, setting up a 3-yard Cappel run to make it 21-0 with 10:49 remaining in the second.
The ground-and-pound continued as Espy scored on a keeper from just a few feet out with 7:28 to go in the quarter. He gained 67 yards on a designed quarterback keeper the next possession, setting up Kanengieter’s 16-yard TD run that made it a five-score game.
Following that 62-second scoring drive, Wildcats senior AJ Craft returned the kickoff over 60 yards and would have taken it to the house if not for being slowed by Danny Parrish and tackled by Braeden Brooks. McIllwain thwarted L-R’s attempt to score before halftime by picking off JJ O’Neal’s pass, and the Blue Jays took advantage as Espy utilized a block and a stiff arm to scamper 74 yards on the final play of the half, making it 41-0.
A running clock accelerated the post-half action. It was briefly halted by O’Neal’s 23-yard touchdown pass out of the flat to Cord Quimby –– who also accounted for L-R’s biggest first-half gain thanks to a 33-yard run –– that made it 41-7. It didn’t last long, though, as two chain-moving runs by Kanengieter closed out the third quarter, and Blake Anderson, who entered the game to start the fourth at quarterback, spun counterclockwise on a keeper from inches out to score the final TD of the night that reignited the mercy rule again with 11:14 to go.
“That’s really the first game we’ve been able to start fast, maintain and continue to play,” Blue Jays head coach Cody Bull said. “Our guys made plays over and over and never slowed down. That was something I felt we needed to do to take ourselves to the next level.”
The Wildcats, who suffered their biggest defeat since last season’s opener against Lamar, entered the game missing numerous key pieces for several weeks now, including quarterback Zach Bergmann (back) and running back Brooks Wilson (ACL).
“Brooks had his surgery this week and is on his way to recovery,” L-R head coach Mark Talbert said. “I called to talk to him before the game and he was upset he couldn’t be with us, but he’s trying to take care of himself to get healthy. It’s been four or five weeks now that we’ve been dealing with injuries, slowly but surely losing starters.”
“Every week, we’ve got kids who've adopted the ‘next man up’ mentality, but when you go so young, sometimes you take one on the chin like we did tonight.”
Marshfield, with its win, lands a spot in the 4-5 game of Class 4 District 5, and a trip Friday up I-44 to take on Washington. Also the Blue Jays, they’re 8-1 on the year, their only defeat a 56-13 road loss to Ft. Zumwalt North.
“We’ll go down there, try to pick up another week of football,” Bull said. “I know they’ve only lost one game, which tells me they’re pretty good. I don’t think they play the schedule we do in the Big 8, so there’s something to be said there, but I expect a hard fought game, and I expect us to do the things we need to do to win.”
The Wildcats (2-7) will have a much shorter trip for their playoff game in Class 3 District 5. They'll seek to avenge a 33-14 loss in Week 7 to Springfield Catholic.
“We are offensively [depleted], and defensively we’re missing some of our leading tacklers, so that hurts us,” Talbert said. “We’ll make some defensive adjustments we didn’t make in the first game and that hopefully helps us out a little bit.”
