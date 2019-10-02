Some of Marshfield's best offensive performances over the last decade have come against Hollister.
Friday night proved no different as the Blue Jays never trailed on the road in a 42-21 win over the Tigers.
Marshfield senior quarterback Brennan Espy had himself a game. He ran for two touchdowns, and needed just five completions to toss for four scores in the victory.
None of the scoring drives were more impressive than the Blue Jays' first. Hollister, who received first but were contained, put themselves in good position with a punt that rolled all the way to Marshfield’s 1-yard line. It proved irrelevant as play-action set up a 57-yard TD pass to senior receiver Thomas McIllwain, who outran the coverage for the first of his three scores on the evening.
Kyle Tinder wrapped up the Hollister ball carrier on 4th-and-4 to give the Blue Jays back the ball in their own territory, but a fumble by Espy was batted around before Tigers junior Konner Hatfield corralled the ball just shy of the sideline, and Hollister took advantage on a 23-yard TD catch by Julien Parker to even the game at 7-7 with 3:39 to go still in the first quarter.
The Blue Jays recaptured the lead on their next drive, however. Espy picked up 23 yards with a run up the left side, then he squeezed through several defenders on a third-down play and heaved it to McIllwain, who twisted into the end zone as he was brought down, scoring a 27-yard TD to make it 14-7 just 10 seconds into the second quarter.
A fumble recovery by Trey Summers and a 4th-down stop led by Eli Steffen kept Hollister at bay on its next pair of drives before Marshfield (2-3) extended the lead to two scores. Daylon Kanengieter, who lost a fumble for a touchback on the previous drive, atoned with a 28-yard pickup, then Espy scrambled as his pocket collapsed, evading several tackles as he went into the end zone untouched for a 25-yard TD run that made it 21-7 with 4:36 to go in the second.
McIllwain caught his third score with just over two minutes left before halftime on a 29-yard slant across the middle, making it 28-7.
Marshfield received first to start the second half and seemingly put the game out of reach with another scoring drive that lasted over three minutes. Espy hooked up with McIllwain for a 34-yard completion, then Kanengieter helped move the chains several times before Espy galloped in for a four-yard bootleg TD run.
Brooks Espy had just one completion on the day, but it went 56 yards for a score that made it 42-7 with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Hollister (2-3) scored a pair of consolation touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Hatfield toe-tapped in the back of the end zone for the first with 9:41 to go, then Orlando Pera intercepted Blake Anderson and Tigers freshman running back Blake Russell got around the right side and wheeled in for a 20-yard TD to close out the scoring with 4:16 remaining.
McIllwain totaled 152 yards receiving on the day for the Blue Jays, who have won all but one of their last 10 meetings with Hollister. On the ground, Marshfield racked up 247 yards on only 23 attempts (10.7 yards per carry). Kanengieter accounted for 135 yards, followed by Espy’s 50 and 46 yards by Zach Cappel.
Marshfield travels to winless Nevada in Week 6. The Blue Jays won last year’s meeting at R.A. Barr Stadium, 28-0.
In other Week 5 action, Logan-Rogersville (2-3) fell 46-14 at Monett, while Strafford (3-2) was defeated 20-45 at Windsor.
