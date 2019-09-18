With a full moon in the sky on Friday the 13th, scoring a win over the No. 3 team in Class 3 may have seemed less out of the ordinary than usual.
Alas, visiting Marshfield fell short, defeated 18-13 by Mt. Vernon in a game that was as hotly contested as last year’s two-point loss.
“They’re a very good team, I feel like we’ve got a very good team, and I think it played out like that,” Blue Jays head coach Cody Bull said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win the game, and that’s what we’re asking them to do, to see if we can make the plays or not.”
Marshfield’s defense did its job by containing Mountaineers senior quarterback Zach Jones to force a punt and regain possession at its own 37-yard line with 1:58 remaining in the game. The Jays moved the ball briskly in the next 16 seconds, first on a 12-yard pass by Brennan Espy to Thomas McIllwain, then an 18-yard completion to Brooks Espy. A four-yard pickup by Daylon Kannengieter and an incomplete pass set up a 3rd-and-6 scenario where Espy’s pass into the red zone was tipped by one defender, then pulled down by Mt. Vernon senior Jagen Prescott, an interception that effectively ended the game with no Marshfield timeouts remaining.
In desperate need of some second-half offense, the Blue Jays made it a one-score game on their penultimate drive. They showed poise on it, too. A 12-yard completion to McIllwain converted on third down moved the ball to midfield, then, needing roughly four feet on fourth down, the Mountaineers (3-0) dared the Blue Jays to pass and Espy again locked onto McIllwain, who made a man miss to earn 16 yards.
Kanengieter (19 carries, 63 yards), who moved the chains with a 10-yard run on 3rd-and-4 after that, made one cut and jaunted into the end zone on a six-yard rushing score, followed by an extra point by Danny Parrish that put Marshfield (1-2) in striking distance with 3:32 left.
The Jays may have had more time on their side if not for a head-scratching call with over two minutes left in the third quarter. Jones stepped forward and was wrapped up in the pocket, fumbling the ball in the process before meeting the grass. Marshfield junior Eli Steffen recovered the ball at Mt. Vernon’s 20-yard line, but officials ruled that Jones lost the ball after hitting the ground, despite contrary video evidence.
“It was definitely a fumble,” Bull said. “Yeah, a bad call. It is what it is, we’ve still got to play, right?”
That would have been the second major takeaway of the night for Marshfield. What looked like a sure-fire score instead resulted in a fumble recovered by the Jays at their own 3-yard line in the final minute before halftime.
Instead, it delayed Mt. Vernon’s third TD of the evening until after intermission. Prescott pulled down his first interception of the night on Marshfield's drive that began the third quarter, which the Mountertaineers took advantage of, capping it with a 1-yard keeper by Jones.
Jones became the focal point of the offense after Mountaineers senior playmaker Carson Bowman appeared to exit midway through the game with an apparent injury. Bowman was responsible for establishing the Mountaineers’ early 12-0 advantage on scoring plays of 17 and 61 yards.
Marshfield countered him with Kanengieter, who toted the rock on four consecutive carries early in the second quarter, the last of them a 5-yard rushing TD that cut the deficit to 12-6.
McIllwain was the primary target in the passing game for the Jays. He accounted for eight of Espy's 12 completions, finishing with a team-high 70 receiving yards in the loss.
“We had seen [on film] that they were going to play their safeties a lot deeper, so we could run a lot of shorter routes to try and get the ball toward the outside and make some plays,” McIllwain said.
Last year's 14-12 contest played in monsoon-like conditions at R.A. Barr Stadium also came down to the final minutes. Brennan Espy hauled in a 76-yard touchdown from Brock Utecht with 3:12 to go, but a 2-point conversion failed and the Blue Jays could convert on their next and final drive, falling short, 14-12.
The Jays return to their home confines in Week 4 for a homecoming date with Springfield Catholic (2-1).
Bryan Everson can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
