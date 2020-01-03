Logan-Rogersville senior Cade Blevins would not be denied in the waning moments of Saturday night’s Blue and Gold Tournament semifinal.
Blevins was the hero as a recipient of an inbounds pass with six-tenths of a second left that he converted for a game-winning basket to defeat Nixa 43-42 at JQH Arena.
"That one, I got lucky on the tip with one hand and it went in," said Blevins, who entered the fourth quarter with just three points but also hit a big triple late in the fourth quarter to keep the comeback charge alive.
Blevins' winner wasn’t his only attempt in the game’s final 10 seconds. He had an attempt near the basket and was hacked on it, but no foul was called, and the Wildcats missed another follow-up try.
"I was so happy to get another chance," Blevins said. "I could not believe it after I got whacked in the face, oh, my gosh."
Wildcats head coach John Schaefer said he had a good feeling about the set his team ran to get the basket, which was delivered on a pass by junior guard Kanon Gipson.
"Yeah, it was questionable as to whether Cade got fouled [on the previous one] –– I would say he did since he was bleeding from the mouth –– but they don’t get 'em all," Schaefer said. "You don't expect to get [the whistles] at the end; they let the players play, and luckily, that's what happened."
After the no-call on Blevins, Nixa went to the line with 7.2 seconds left. There, Josh Mason missed his free throw and fouled out while trying to corral it. The Wildcats turned it over attempting to get the ball inbounds, but got another reprieve when Evann Long also missed the front end of his 1-and-1. After a timeout, L-R heaved the ball cross-court toward the basket, where a Nixa player last touched the ball and set up the ending sequence.
Josh Linehan led the Wildcats in scoring with 12 points, including a five-point spurt to begin the fourth quarter that helped cut an eight-point deficit to three.
Logan-Rogersville, who won the Gold Division of last year's tourney, now seek to be winners of the Blue after entering as the six-seed. The Wildcats came in needing to improve, but their 3-4 record was also the result of some stiff competition.
"I didn't feel like we were guarding as hard as we were capable," Schaefer said. "We had kind of a 'come-to-Jesus' and said, 'Hey, look, you're going to go hard or you're not going to play,’ and since then we've picked it up on the defensive end and they've bought in. That’s the hard part. You start off playing Parkview, Republic, Ozark and you’re losing by two points, which makes it tougher. Once you get wins under your belt, kids start playing harder and understand. It’s just a maturity thing that you keep evolving into and hope it continues."
Opening with a 79-28 win over Ash Grove, Rogersville knocked off a previously undefeated Bolivar team 50-43 in the quarterfinals Friday night. They faced another unbeaten, Hartville, in Monday night’s championship game.
The Eagles got off the blocks Thursday with a 56-30 win over Marshfield, who went two-and-out with a 46-34 defeat to Lebanon the next day. A 9-1 run staggered the Jays after trailing the Yellowjackets by three in the third quarter.
Elsewhere, Strafford defeated Spokane 66-40 in a Gold Division opening-round contest behind 16 points from senior Zak Lutgen and 14 from freshman AK Rael. The Indians lost Friday 59-39 to Ozark, then exited the tourney with a 55-48 defeat to Mount Vernon.
