Marshfield and Logan-Rogersville came in third and fourth, respectively, at this weekend’s Big 8 wrestling tournament held in Nevada.
Seneca rallied late in the day Friday and became back-to-back winners, finishing with 358 points, followed by Monett at 337. Marshfield came in at third with 297, with the Wildcats following at 223. The top four standings mirrored last year’s results in Monett.
Two Blue Jays stood atop the podium: Elijah Horne (27-10) topped the field at 170 pounds, and Daylon Kanengieter (28-2) at 195. Joining them as all-Big 8 selections were Braeden Brooks (138 pounds) and Ruger Leppert (145), who came in second, and third-place finishers Tommy Mynatt (113), Damian Dockery (120), Garrett Cantrell (182) and Eli Steffen (220).
Logan-Rogersville's 132-pounder Jay Strausbaugh remained undefeated by winning at 132 pounds and left with Big 8 Wrestler of the Year honors. The Wildcats had three more runners-up named all-conference in Jacob Foster (106), Riley Williams (126) and Gage Meadors (170).
Jays collect another win on hardwood
Marshfield boys basketball kept rolling Friday night by defeating Aurora, 66-28. After starting the year winless in their first 11 contests, the win gave the Jays their third in four outings.
In their highest offensive output of the season, Drew Cromer poured in a team-high 21 points. Peyton McBride followed with 18 points and Blake Anderson scored 15.
“It was a great team win to lead us into the Mt. Grove tournament,” Carpenter said. “Our guys are consistently working hard and showing improvements. I'm excited to continue to watch them develop and see where we can be at the end of February.”
The Jays opened the Family Pharmacy Panther Classic with a 78-61 defeat Monday to Hartville, the No. 2 team in Class 2. Cromer and McBride each scored 22 in the loss.
Conway bracket opens play Monday
Action tipped Monday at the Conway Invitational when Hollister downed Stoutland to kick things off. That game was followed by a 72-26 victory by the hosts over Niangua, who had come off the heels of losses to New Covenant Academy and Hurley at the Mark Twain Conference Tournament.
Strafford-Laquey and Houston-Aurora were the other two quarterfinal games played Tuesday on the other side of the bracket.
Semifinal action on both sides of the bracket begins Thursday at 4 p.m. The Invitational concludes Friday, including the title game, scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
L-R Shootout set for Saturday
The Wildcats will host a single-day tournament this Saturday in the Logan-Rogersville Shootout. The event is hosted by the high school but being operated by Twitter's @scoreboardguy, an account that helps aggregate news and scores for Missouri high school sports.
A boys hoops game between Greenwood and Sweet Springs will open the action at noon, and Sweet Springs' girls follow with a game against Cuba. The Lady Wildcats take on Willow Springs at 3 p.m. and Logan-Rogersville's boys round out the day with a game against Neelyville.
