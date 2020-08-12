The way the last week had been trending for Brianna Utecht, a win may have been inevitable.
The Marshfield senior took home the award for Best Girls Track & Field Athlete on Monday at the Springfield Sports Commission Awards, becoming a back-to-back winner.
It’s a fantastic honor for certain, but the absence of a high school season her junior year hasn’t prevented Utecht from becoming a name in the sport beyond the region.
Last week, Utecht traveled to Satellite Beach, Florida, for the four-day AAU Junior Olympic Games Track and Field Championships.
“I’ve signed up for five AAU meets this summer, and every one got canceled,” Utecht said. “I didn’t think we’d have this one, but it ended up happening, so I was happy to get the opportunity.”
It was an opportunity she made the most of. Utecht recorded personal-best times in both the 100-yard dash (12.04 seconds) and 100-yard hurdles (14.54), qualifying for the finals (top eight) out of over 80 preliminary competitors in the age 17-18 group. She placed sixth in both.
“The 100-meter dash is the hardest event for me, I think, and for everyone,” Utecht said. “I was kind of shocked I made it to the finals, but super excited. My times [in the 100-meter events] have improved so much since last track season, which is crazy after not having had one [as a junior]."
After fighting the adversity of cancellations throughout the summer, Utecht had to deal with more in the face of inclement weather in the middle of one of her strongest events, the long jump.
“We were literally about to jump in Flight 3 and there was lightning, so they made everyone go to their cars and we had to sit for about three hours,” said Utecht of the day one event. “They gave us like 15 minutes to warm back up and then jump. That was kind of disappointing after being all warmed up, but I knew I needed to keep an open mind and be positive.”
It wasn’t a deterrent. Ranked seventh going in, she jumped and posted a mark of 18-7.75, good for second place in her division.
Even the 200-meter dash, which Utecht called "pretty rough," resulted in a 25.3 mark. Even so, it’s shown she’s shaved nearly five-tenths off from her finish that was good enough for fifth place on the podium at state in 2018-19.
Utecht called the competition there “crazy.” “I talked to a lot of the girls,” she said. “They were Florida, Alabama commits. Girls going to SEC, Big 12 schools. They were the best of the best. But it made me push harder, I think. I knew I needed to perform really well to get up there and get to the finals.
"I've never gone against that kind of competition. The only comparison [before] was to the state meet, and that doesn't compare to the competition last week. But I definitely felt like I fit in. I'm not a sprinter; I just started hurdling and long-jumping this season, and I was placing that high at the Junior Olympics. I think that just made me realize how well I can do. I know I have a bright future at those events."
Utecht's focus beyond high school is to compete in the heptathlon, a seven-event contest. With practice having started this week for the upcoming Lady Jays volleyball season, Utecht plans to simultaneously work on some of those events, including shot put, high jump and javelin.
As for her college destination, that's one place where she's not eager to race.
"I've had a ton of DI schools recruiting me and texting over the weekend about how I was doing," Utecht said. "I'll be able to go on a lot of visits [soon] and decide, but I'm not really in a hurry to commit until after my indoor season or after a few tracks meets this spring."
