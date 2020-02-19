Logan-Rogersville recognized three of its football standouts last Wednesday at a signing ceremony.
Andrew Sell inked with Missouri Western, while Connor Leighton heads to Central Methodist and Brooks Wilson committed to Evangel.
“Seeing kids get an opportunity to with the game they love is great, and I’m just glad that they all walked away from the high school experience enjoying the game enough that they want to go play it in college,” L-R football head coach Mark Talbert said.
It was a feel-good moment for all, but in particular for Wilson, the team’s starting back, who tore his ACL in a loss to Monett on Sept. 27.
“I remember standing on the sideline thinking my senior year was ruined, that this could be the last down of football,” Wilson said. “Over thoughts and prayers, I realized that wasn’t how it was going to be.”
“I’m just excited to go play in college. I told myself [when I tore the ACL] that it wasn’t the end of my football journey, and that just motivated me to push farther and prove something.”
Jays ease past Hollister
Marshfield boys basketball posted back-to-back wins for the third time this year by beating Hollister 64-41 Friday night.
The Blue Jays, who built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, maintained a 28-19 advantage at halftime. They erased any chances of a Hollister comeback after intermission, starting the second half on an 8-0 run while holding the Tigers scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter.
“Hollister does a good job and has a couple guys who can really shoot it, so it’s really hard to break away from a team like that,” Marshfield head coach Matt Carpenter said following the game. “We came out and extended that lead and were very solid on both ends.”
Several of Marshfield’s top scoring options kept filling it up as the Tigers were unable to find the mark from the perimeter. Drew Cromer led with a game-high 24 points and Blake Anderson added 15 in the win.
Following Tuesday’s game at Seneca, the Jays (6-15) return home for their final regular-season home games on Feb. 24 and 25 against McDonald County and Monett.
District hoops matchups released
The Strafford Lady Indians, four-time defending Class 3 Girls Basketball Champions, opens its playoff run as the top-seeded team in Class 3 District 11 on Feb. 24. Strafford takes on Pleasant Hope at 4 p.m., and later in the day Forsyth faces seventh-seed Conway.
Strafford’s boys team will host Class 3's District 11 and like their counterpart are the No. 1 seed. The Indians will open against Pleasant Hope on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. Conway is the six-seed on the opposite side and takes on Fair Grove at 8:30 p.m. that night.
Fordland and Seymour are paired together in Class 2 District 10, hosted by Cabool.
On the girls’ side, Fordland has a difficult draw in a 2-7 matchup with Mansfield, who the Eagles lost to last month by 19. Seymour, riding a high of wins in four of its last five, takes on Sparta. Fordland plays Saturday at 3 p.m. with the Seymour game following it. Winning teams will advance to play in the district semifinals on Tuesday.
The Tigers and Eagles collide in a boys quarterfinal Monday at 8:30 p.m. That contest is a rematch of a 66-40 Seymour win on Feb. 14.
In Class 1 District 4, Niangua (1-22) will face host Norwood in a boys quarterfinal Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Cardinals (10-14) tip off that morning at 10 a.m. against Dora in a 4-5 matchup
Lady Jays, Cats win Showdown matchups
Both Marshfield and Logan-Rogersville prevailed in their Big 8 Showdown games Monday night. The contests pair teams in the same place on each side of the conference.
The Lady Jays’ 58-40 win over Cassville doubled as senior night. Dani Brewer returned to lead the team in scoring with 18 points, followed by 15 from Kori Cromer and 11 by Addison Crider.
The Lady Wildcats, who defeated Monett 62-45, also have one game remaining in the regular season, a home matchup with Republic on Feb. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.