Logan-Rogersville’s offense dialed it up another notch in Week 2 and limited Seneca in a 37-15 road win Friday night.
Late in the first quarter, junior quarterback JJ O’Neal continuously bounced out of the reach of defenders toward the edge and took a scramble 29 yards for the score, and a short field goal tacked on made it 10-0 Wildcats.
Quarterback Lance Stephens went over the top to hit Conner Ackerson for a 29-yard TD with 6:53 left in the second, but the Wildcats delivered a pair of big plays to stretch the lead before the interval. O’Neal fumbled a snap on 3rd-and-23, but still managed to hit Addy Miller beyond the secondary, and Miller ran the rest of the way for a 72-yard TD. Soon after, a pair of pass rushers forced Stephens into his second mistake of the night as Riley Williams grabbed onto his errant throw and ran a short pick-6 into the end zone, making it 23-7.
L-R tacked yet another TD on when a pitch left to senior Zach Bergmann went 16 yards.
The Wildcats kept the balanced attack going in the second half and Bergmann lent another short rushing TD to reinforce the lead with 6:53 left in the contest.
Now 1-1, Rogersville heads back home to face Aurora on Friday.
Marshfield softball struggles to start
After a pair or dates on the schedule pushed back their start, the Lady Jays finally got underway at McDonald County on Thursday, falling 9-0. Pitcher Madeline McCall limited Marshfield to just a pair of hits from Alissa Hughey and Camryn Elliot.
A day later, Marion C. Early delivered a 10-0 defeat to the Lady Jays in their home opener. This time they managed three hits from Taylor Teal, Alaura Padgett and Takiya Douglas.
Following a trip to Glendale Tuesday, Marshfield plays another home contest Thursday with Bolivar.
L-R softball competitive in tourney
The Lady Wildcats went to the two-day Battle Invitational over the weekend. On Saturday, they split with a 3-1 defeat to the hosts before finishing up with a 12-0 victory over Waynesville.
It was a difficult Day 1, as the team dropped outings to Mexico (6-5), Helias (6-1) and Fulton (8-4).
Those losses came after an otherwise successful week where L-R defeated Aurora 13-3, then Branson 4-0 behind an 11-strikeout shutout from Halle Miles.
L-R XC weekend winners
Logan-Rogersville girls cross country took the Fellows Lake 5000 hosted by Strafford over the weekend. L-R’s Lilli Caldwell topped the individual field for the girls, and behind Willard, Strafford, led by junior Maddi Maples in fifth, took the bronze. The Lady Indians were followed by Fordland, Conway, and finally Mountain Grove.
On the boys’ side, Willard came out on top, with the hosts, paced by junior Logan Fraker (10th overall), finishing runner-up. Fifth-place Logan-Rogersville got a second-place finish from Landon Hendrickson, and Fordland followed in sixth, with Seymour coming in immediately behind the Eagles and Niangua taking ninth of the 11 participants. Other top-10 finishers included Conway senior Trey Earls and Seymour junior Bryson Benson
Marshfield XC in action
Marshfield’s cross country teams took part in one of the region’s largest events over the weekend, the Southwest Cross Country Coaches Association meet in Bolivar.
The boys team took 28th out of 50 participants. Zach Mitchell cracked the top 100 and finished 16th among Class 4 runners, while Randy Ryder ended as 36th in Class 4.
The Lady Jays took 19th, two individuals cracking the top-100 overall. Reagan Smith and Serenity Crosby each posted sub-23:00 times, taking 53rd and 67th, respectively.
