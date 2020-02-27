Logan-Rogersville scored a major road win Friday night by knocking off Bolivar, 51-44.
It marked the second time this season that the Wildcats have gotten the better of the Liberators, the seventh-ranked team in Class 4. They also won 50-43 on Dec. 27 at the Blue and Gold Tournament in Springfield.
L-R modestly edged Bolivar in three quarters to come away on top The Wildcats led by a handful entering the fourth quarter, when they outscored the hosts 15-13, mostly on free throws. In total, Rogersville made 15 of its 18 attempts from the line.
Cade Blevins led the scoring for the Wildcats with 12 and Josh Linehan added 11. Kanon Gipson and J.J. O’Neal supplied the outside offense with a pair of 3-pointers each.
The teams could meet again in Marshfield next week if the bracket goes chalk. Both have a first-round bye in Class 4 District 11. Logan-Rogersville, the No. 1 seed, plays the winner of the quarterfinal between West Plains and Reeds Spring on Tuesday, followed by the other semifinal between the Liberators and the winner of Marshfield-Hillcrest.
Lady Jays riding high entering districts
Marshfield girls basketball took care of business in its regular-season finale on Monday, defeating Monett, 44-29.
Sophomore Kori Cromer led the Lady Jays in scoring with 15 points, trailed by 10 from junior Maile Peck.
The Lady Jays finish the regular season with a record of 13-10, including wins in five of their last six. In their district opener on Saturday, they’ll get Reeds Spring. Marshfield dispatched the Lady Wolves 55-31 at home on Feb. 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICT RESULTS
In a Class 2 girls basketball district opener in Cabool, Fordland’s season ended with a 73-46 defeat. The Eagles finish the year with a record of 8-17.
Also in District 10, Seymour’s season also came to a close with an 89-35 loss to Sparta. The Lady Tigers finish 9-16.
Elsewhere, Niangua (10-16) lost its Class 1 District 4 playoff opener to Dora, 65-40.
