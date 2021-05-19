Baseball teams had to put their tarp on hopes of playing games Monday with rain and thunderstorms almost universally washing out postseason contests.
In Marshfield’s case, it could be viewed as a plus, however. The Blue Jays were initially set to play their entire district in Rolla. Instead, they got to meet Bolivar in the more favorable location, playing their district opener Tuesday at Hillcrest. The Rolla-Union and Borgia-Camdenton half of the bracket was scheduled to be hosted by St. Francis Borgia.
Logan-Rogersville baseball relocated to U.S. Ballpark with a Tuesday semifinal against Ava, and if conditions hold, a district final is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Strafford baseball shifted its district semifinal to Tuesday at 10 a.m. against Pierce City in Neosho.
The Class 2 District 6 semifinal between Fordland and Seymour was also pushed back to Tuesday.
Among the most awaited reschedules is Conway's district game against Pleasant Hope, which was left suspended tied 4-4 in the 10th inning. That game was originally slated to reach its conclusion on Monday afternoon at Fair Grove, however with field conditions unplayable, it was moved to Tuesday afternoon at Springfield Central.
Pleasant Hope scored a pair of runs in that game in the fifth and sixth innings, however a walk and an error pushed three runs across for the Bears, who then tied the game in the seventh on an RBI single by Cade Archer.
In other altered action, Logan-Rogersville girls soccer moved Monday to Southwest Baptist University where the Lady Wildcats took a 1-0 lead after the first half and went onto defeat Monett 3-0. A win over Osage Tuesday would put them in Thursday's Class 2 District 6 title game.
State golf goes on
Golfers competing at the state tournament had to endure some difficult conditions, but the first round of action still got in Monday.
At Twin Hills in Joplin, Luke Gardner played well and shot an 81, good enough to put him in a tie for 36th. Marshfield coach Reggie Smith said the course, not a lengthy one, made for some rough fairway play considering the rain it had taken on. Teammate Jackson Wolff shot a 99 the first round.
At the Class 3 tournament, Logan-Rogersville senior Kanon Gipson was in the running after the first round with his 77. It put him just one stroke behind Owen Swearingen of Nevada and only six behind the leader, Christian Rischer of Father Tolton.
Teammates Daniel Paulson and Addison Miller carded a 90 and 99, respectively, through Round 1 at Crown Pointe Golf Course in Farmington.
Strafford's Parker Waterman shot a 103 in the first round of the Class 2 finals in Bolivar.
Conway runners qualify for state
Members of the Bears track team qualified for the Class 2 state meet with performances at sectionals in Sarcoxie over the weekend.
Emily Lewis captured second in javelin (99-03.25) and Quentin Herrera finished third in the 100-meter dash (11.84) and second (23.78) in the 200-meter dash.
Other top-10 individual finishers included Breanna Thompson (100-meter, 200-meter dash), Gracie Vestal (800-meter, 1,600-meter, 3,200-meter run) and Seth Foreman (high jump).
L-R tracksters also qualify for Camdenton
Marshfield athletes won’t be the only ones heading to Camdenton this weekend. Logan-Rogersville qualified multiple student-athletes for sectionals last weekend as well.
Boys sectional track qualifiers include senior Landon Hendrickson for the 1,600 and 3,200-meter run events, as well as Caleb Vogt in the 300-meter hurdles.
There were multiple qualifiers for the Lady Cats, also. Individually, Railey Stillings moves on in the 100-meter dash and 100 hurdles. Brianna Linehan also qualified from the 200 dash, while Lilli Caldwell and Leiah O'Neal advance for their finishes in the 800 dash and the high jump, respectively.
Rogersville's 4x200-meter relay team of Stillings, Linehan, Olivia Frieze and Aleah Metge took first place with a time of 1:52.21. That same team also qualified for its second-place finish in the 4x100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.