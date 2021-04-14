If ever there was a rating for track performances, Marshfield senior Brianna Utecht was certified fresh at Girls Night Out last Thursday.
Utecht smashed records at the Glendale meet, setting event times while winning the 100-meter dash (11.99 seconds), 100 hurdles (14.22) and the 200 dash (24.35).
“I knew the No. 1 hurdler in the state (Capital City junior Kiara Strayhorn) was there,” Utecht said. “She raced me before and kicked my butt my sophomore year, so I was nervous. I didn’t know what the outcome would be because our fastest times this season have been about the same. My start wasn’t really that good –– we were kind of neck-and-neck for the first three hurdles –– but from there I just took off and pushed myself more than I have in hurdles.”
Utecht bested Strayhorn by over nine-tenths of a second, while Strayhorn's finish over the third-place hurdler came 1.12 seconds faster.
Less than 15 minutes after her first triumph, Utecht competed against two other standouts, Branson's Cali Essick and Ozark's Sydney Johnson. Both are training partners and Johnson will be a future college teammate at Wichita State.
Once again, Utecht beat out all the competition, Including Johnson by .08 seconds.
There was a nice wind at my back –– it always feels like it’s in my face –– so it was a good day to do the 100,” Utecht said.
She called the 200 her favorite race of the day. “I was shocked with my time, almost a whole second better than from the week before,” Utecht said of breaking the meet record, and her own program record as well.
It might have been the surroundings that set the mood for Utecht.
“We got there and it was a great atmosphere with a ton of people, a lot of Class 5 and 6 schools,” she said. “I thought [about how] it was the biggest meet we’d be going to until state and there were a lot of people there. I wanted to show them what I could do and why I’m going D-I, why I’ve worked so hard and what it’s gotten me.”
Joiner posted a top-3 finish for the Lady Jays with a 48.64 time in the 300-meter hurdles, good for a bronze medal. Marshfield's 4x100-meter relay team also took third (50.95), finishing less than a second behind first-place Blue Springs.
Also, Abby McBride took sixth in the triple jump, Brooke Crumm finished eighth in shot put and Leanna Merrell ended ninth in discus.
Emma Reed posted Strafford’s best finish of the afternoon when she came in ninth in the 100 hurdles (17.26) while Logan-Rogersville freshman Railey Stillings took ninth in the 100 dash (12.86).
Lady Jays split on the pitch
Marshfield girls soccer improved to 6-4 on the spring with a 7-0 victory at Monett on Monday.
Freshman Calli Watson increased her impressive goalscoring mark on the year with a handful in the victory. In addition, Hayleigh Cantrell netted once and provided three assists while Baylee Hayes also found the back of the net.
The Lady Jays gave Branson a run for their money on April 8 but fell in their bid to pick up a win at home, 5-2. After committing a foul that resulted in a set-piece goal, Riley Manary equalized off a corner for Marshfield to make it 2-2, but Branson scored late goals in rapid succession to end any chance of handing the Pirates their second loss of the year.
After hosting Dixon on Tuesday, Marshfield travels to battle Fair Grove on Thursday.
L-R perfect in Strafford win
Blythe Blakey pitched a three-inning perfect game for Logan-Rogersville in a 15-0 victory over Strafford Monday evening.
Blakey needed 28 pitches and struck out two as the Wildcats improved to 8-3 on the year with the win. Curry Sutherland, Noah Carrow and Colin Archer all doubled and drove in two runs each, while Drew Corneilson enjoyed a pair of base knocks for Rog, who won all three games over the weekend in the Hollister Invitational, including a 9-1 triumph over Summit Christian Academy Friday.
Logan-Rogersville's homestand continued with Marshfield on Tuesday, and the Wildcats welcome in Hollister (11-1) on Thursday.
Strafford, who also entered the day with eight victories on the season, travels to face Marshfield Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.