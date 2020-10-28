Still without two of its starters, Marshfield couldn’t overcome West Plains in the semifinals of the Class 4 District 8 volleyball tournament in Camdenton Monday night.
Errors bit the Lady Jays, who fought to stave off elimination, but were defeated in four sets (25 - 20, 14 - 25, 25 - 17, 25 - 23).
Marshfield entered as the presumptive favorite to get past the Zizzers (14-16-2) and into the district final with Camdenton, another top-10 program in Class 4, but had to go about business without the team's leader in kills, Brooklyn Crawford, and its leader in digs, Alliyah Joiner. The two were set to return for Wednesday’s district championship game if the Jays advanced.
On the year, Marshfield finished with a record of 27-7.
Rogersville football wins big
Logan-Rogersville dispatched Reeds Spring Friday night, 42-7, sending the team into the playoffs with a five-game winning streak. With the win, Rogersville also clinched a home playoff game for the first time since 2011. It also clinched the Big 8 East Conference title for L-R, the program's first conference championship since 2003.
Quarterback JJ O'Neal hit the century mark rushing on his first two touchdowns alone, scampering for first-quarter scores of 17 and 92 yards. Reeds Spring made it a seven-point game leading into halftime, but O’Neal threw for touchdown passes of 50 and 58 yards to Cody Rasmussen, and the Wildcats (8-2) enjoyed a running clock for the final five minutes of the contest.
L-R (8-2), ranked for the first time this season at No. 9 in the newest Missouri Media football rankings, wrapped up the three-seed in districts and will host Hillcrest Friday. The Wildcats, with a win, would face either Carl Junction or Monett in the district semis.
Strafford, Fair Grove set for rematch
A defeat in the final week of the regular season locked Strafford into a rivalry rematch to open districts.
The Indians fell to 3-6 Friday in a 50-14 defeat at Skyline, outgained both on the ground and in the air. Quarterback Vance Mullins accounted for both touchdowns on runs, one coming in the opening quarter, and another later with the game out of reach.
That defeat settled Strafford into the six-seed in Class 2 District 3, setting up another meeting with Fair Grove. The Eagles won in Strafford earlier in the season, 36-20. The last time the two teams met in the playoffs came Nov. 2, 2018, when Fair Grove came out ahead, 20-12.
Lady Wildcats win Big 8 XC meet
Logan-Rogersville girls cross country captured the Big 8 Conference Championship in Nixa Oct. 19, despite missing a top performer in Lilli Caldwell.
L-R was remarkably balanced, its best runners –– Anna Snodderly,Caelyn Wood and Tiya Retchloff –– finishing 14th-16th, respectively, with Snodderly and Wood earning all-conference honors. It represented a remarkable contrast to last season, when Rogersville placed 10th as a team at the event.
Marshfield's duo of Reagan Smith (20:41.20) and Serenity Crosby (21:28.31) finished third and sixth, respectively, each also earning an all-Big 8 nod.
Logan-Rogersville's boys came in third behind Lamar and East Newton, led by second-place finisher Landon Hendrickson (16:24.52). Marshfield's boys took eighth, paced by 11th-place finisher Zach Mitchell. Wildcats runners Ryder Randles and Kaiden Bennett also finished in the top-15 to qualify as all-conference.
