The Lady Jays traveled to Hollister Friday night and knocked off the No. 2 team in Class 4 in dramatic fashion, winning 58-57.
Tigers star Bug Bailey (22 points) knocked down a pair of free throws to give her team a three-point lead before Marshfield advanced the ball past half-court to draw up a play with seven seconds left. Hollister elected to foul Kori Cromer, who hit both her attempts and draw the game to within one with a handful of ticks to go.
On the ensuing inbounds, an off-balance Bailey threw the ball off a teammate to turn it over. Marshfield had enough time to get Cromer (18 points) a baseline look, which was missed, but Lauren Luebbert was in position to deposit the rebound as time expired for the winner.
"Things start to roll your way and it all worked out perfectly," Marshfield head coach Katie Pritchard said. "I didn't have any timeouts, but Kori got a shot off and Lauren just made a headsy basketball play. I think she steps up in ways people don't notice."
Arriving late to the game after some untimely bus travel, the Lady Jays adopted a route to defending Bailey different from the one they'd taken earlier in the season.
“Offensively, I’d say [Bailey] is the best we’ve seen, and our philosophy was just to contain her,” Pritchard said. “In the past, we’ve had situations where we’ve picked a kid and stuck them on someone and didn’t switch off. With Mt. Vernon, we tried to have one on [Lacy] Stokes, and starting with Bolivar we tried to switch with our guns and switch [from 1-4]. I asked the girls how they wanted to defend and they all thought they could step up and do the job. I thought everyone really carried their own weight.”
Pritchard stamped it as the biggest win for the program since she'd arrived, saying, "To me, it's a turning point mentality-wise. The girls are buying into what it takes to win big games. They're willing to make tough plays and stay the course."
Showdown games, others rescheduled
Big 8 Conference Showdown matchups scheduled for the beginning of the week were among the mass of contests rescheduled due to frigid and unsafe conditions within the area.
The Showdown games typically pit boys and girls teams with identical positioning on each side of the Big 8 Conference against each other late in the schedule. According to Marshfield Athletics, games have been postponed until all conference make-up games have been played with dates and opponents to be announced at a later time.
Various other games were also cancelled Monday and Tuesday, including Conway's home boys basketball contest against Seymour.
Wildcats wrestling third at districts
Logan-Rogersville finished third as a team behind winners Seneca and runner-up host Monett in last weekend’s Class 2 wrestling district.
Jacob Foster pinned Seneca's Brayden Thiel for the win at 120 pounds, while Gabe Brandenburg got the decision over Cassville's Gabe Hunter for Rogersville's other first-place finish at 138.
Riley Williams came second to Andrew Manley of Seneca at 132 pounds, while Kit Farran (145), Cooper Martin (160), Joey Anderson (195) and Trystin Voss (220) all took third. Gabe Swearenging (126) and Ryland Hacker (170) finished fourth to round out the Wildcats’ nine sectional qualifiers.
Wildcats can't upset Kickapoo
Logan-Rogersville kept it close but fell Saturday 69-62 to visiting Kickapoo. The Wildcats came in on a nine-game winning streak as the sixth-ranked team in Class 5, while Kickapoo (17-2) entered as the No. 2 team in Class 6.
The Wildcats shot under 20 percent from downtown and had free-throw shooting troubles, but still managed to nearly tie the game in the final two minutes despite trailing by nearly 20 at one point in the second half. Jonathan Dunn led Rogersville (16-5) with 24 points, followed by 18 from Kanon Gipson and 14 by Zach Bergmann.
Mizzou commit Trevon Brazile paced Kickapoo with 21 points.
