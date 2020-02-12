Marshfield and Logan-Rogersville wrestlers placed top four at last weekend’s district meet in Pleasant Hill to advance to the upcoming state finals in Columbia.
At 187 pounds, Lady Jays junior Kylie Martin (27-8) scored falls over opponents from Versailles, Harrisonville and Knob Noster before coming up short by decision to Waynesville’s Jasmine Duncan in the first-place match.
L-R senior Courtney Fore scored falls in consecutive victories before losing to eventual 152-pound winner Talora Frisbee of Lebanon, then picked up a pinfall win over Clinton’s Isabella Ladd to punch her ticket to state.
Marshfield’s Leanna Merrell fell just short of qualifying for state at 235 pounds. Merrell won her first two matchups by fall before being defeated by unbeaten freshman Catherine Dutton, who went on to win, then lost to Nevada’s Claire Pritchett.
Marshfield finished 10th as a team with 52 points.
Johnson, Wildcats post strong showing at SWMO meet
Logan-Rogersville finished among the top five teams at the Southwest Missouri Championship Meet on Saturday in Springfield.
The Wildcats finished in fifth with 244 points, just behind Carl Junction (256.5) and Nixa (253). Kickapoo took first place (415), with Glendale (345) taking runner-up.
L-R senior Cabrini Johnson finished as Swimmer of the Meet with individual goal finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle. Her finish in the 100 yard of 1:04.19 broke her personal meet record and was just over a second away from the pool record.
Johnson was also part of the gold 200-yard free relay and medley relay teams, joined by teammates Maddie Atwood, Elise Evans and Emily Floyd.
Strafford hoops stay hot
The Lady Indians picked up their 22nd win of the season Monday night, a 60-44 victory over the No. 5 team in Class 3, Clever.
Despite trailing by six after the opening quarter, Strafford outscored the Lady Jays 15-6 in the second, then poured in 25 in the third. Countering the 26 points by Clever's talented senior guard Allie Clevenger, Emma Mullings finished with 14, followed by 13 by Mica Chadwell and 11 from Taylor Dormann.
Strafford’s boys team also continued its winning streak, now at five games. After capturing the Conway Invitational, Zak Lutgen scored 17 and the duo of Sawyer Lumley and Gabe Mahon added nine each in a 66-47 win over McDonald County on Feb. 4.
The Indians followed that up with a 60-47 defeat of Stockton three days later. They face a big road test at Skyline on Friday.
