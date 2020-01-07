Both Marshfield and Logan-Rogersville produced a pair of first-place grapplers at last weekend’s 52nd Annual Kinloch Classic at Parkview High School.
Jays senior Will Snider capped off a special week that included his 100th career win by taking gold at 160 with a win in the final over Kale Conway of Ozark.
Wildcats senior Jay Strausbaugh added to his trophy collection and stayed undefeated by topping Alexey Salaz of Helias for the title at 138.
Marshfield finished fourth overall among teams participating with a score of 219, while L-R came in not far behind in seventh. Jackson ran away with the event, totaling 379 points, a substantial gap between them and second-place Ray-Pec (262).
The Jays captured a total of five individual medals at the event. Braedon Brooks took fourth at 138, Ruger Leppert topped Rogersville’s Owen Christian by decision in a fifth-place match at 145, and Garrett Cantrell earned a DQ victory over Pete Herrera of Buffalo for fifth at 185.
Wildcats senior Adam Reaves got a decision over Jays junior Eli Steffen in the third-place match at 220. Other L-R standouts at the event included Riley Williams, who took fourth at 126, and sophomore Kit Farran, who finished sixth at 132.
Marshfield's girls grapplers host Neosho and Monett at home Thursday while the boys simultaneously will square off with those two schools in Neosho.
Teams wrap action at Pink & White
Both Logan-Rogersville and Strafford turned the calendar and closed out their trips to the Pink and White Lady Classic last weekend with wins.
The Lady Wildcats had a tight battle all afternoon and needed overtime to come out ahead of Springfield Central, 51-49, earning them the White Division consolation trophy.
L-R brushed off a 13-point first-period deficit and clawed to within five after three quarters before forcing additional play. Gracie Kibby scored 12 of her 15 points post-halftime to help push the Lady Cats to victory. Shelby Ince added 10 and Sophia Nixon pitched in nine.
The Lady Cats defeated Walnut Grove 52-51 as well last week, but fell 49-41 in a rematch with Central on Monday night.
Strafford was able to limit talented senior forward Priscilla Williams and score a 56-41 win over Branson in the fifth-place game later at Weiser Gym.
The Indians kept on the road Tuesday at Carthage and head to Helias Thursday before returning home with a pair of quality tests against Licking and Walnut Grove.
Seymour tourney kicks off
The Seymour Bank Winter Classic got underway Monday with action between four of the tournament's seven schools.
The hosts, seeded third, were scheduled to play No. 6 Mansfield on Tuesday, then take on No. 2 Mountain Grove Thursday night (8 p.m.) to determine which of the three will advance to Saturday night's title game. The Tigers enter the Classic with a 4-6 record, including a 60-54 defeat at Cabool, the tournament's top-seeded team.
Action Saturday begins with the fifth-place game, scheduled for 4 p.m.
