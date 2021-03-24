It was a good trip to Mexico –– the Missouri one –– for Marshfield baseball Saturday.
The Blue Jays came away from their doubleheader season opener with wins to open the year, beating Excelsior Springs, then the host team later in the afternoon.
Marshfield began the day with a 12-0 victory as Ethan Grace allowed just a pair of hits and struck out 10 batters in five innings to pick up the victory. Landon Wilson cleaned up in the final inning of mound duty.
Hayden Curley had singles in both the first and second innings to score Marshfield's first three runs, then Grace stole home –– he did so again in the fourth –– to give the Jays a 4-0 lead.
Curley finished with 4-4 with five RBIs, while Logan Crum went 3-4 and Wyatt Brockman collected a pair of hits. Grace walked three times, as did Jackson Vestal and Wilson.
Marshfield never trailed in the 6-1 victory over the Bulldogs, who defeated Excelsior Springs 10-7 earlier in the day.
Vestal fanned 11 over six frames, allowing four hits and two walks, and Brockman shut the door and struck out two pitching the seventh.
After stranding two runners in the first, back-to-back RBI singles from Kyle Jones and Grace put the Jays ahead in the second. Curley scored on a passed ball in the third, then singled in both Wilson and Grace to widen the gap in the fourth.
Marshfield held its home opener Tuesday against Waynesville, then starts a four-game road trip beginning with Lebanon Wednesday. The Jays don't return home until April 8 when they take on Bolivar.
Strafford softball splits home opener
The Lady Indians returned to the field for three games Saturday at home, winning the opener 11-2 over Stockton before dropping two games, including a tough loss to Forsyth.
Emma Mullings doubled twice and drove in a pair, also picking up the win over the Tigers to get the morning started right. Mullings, Mia Highfill and Natalie Gannon all drove in runs as part of a seven-run fifth inning that abbreviated the action.
The Lady Panthers knocked off Strafford 13-12 on a sixth-inning walk-off single by Emmalea Cook. Strafford had taken a 12-10 lead in the top half of the inning before Forsyth battled back.
The Lady Indians erupted for six runs in the third, then tacked on three more to lead 10-3 after the top of the fourth before Forsyth responded. Catcher Emma Comstock finished 3-4 with two RBIs, while Mullings and Emma Ivey each drove on a pair of runs as well in the loss.
A high-powered Clever dispatched Strafford 12-1 to finish the day. Comstock had two hits and Gannon had the only other base knock for the Lady Indians.
Wildcats drop 10-inning opener
Logan-Rogersville baseball fell 7-6 to Webb City as Missouri Southern commit Cole Gayman’s walk-off single gave the Cardinals the win.
Trailing by four, Rogersville infielder Clay Palen (3-3, 3 RBIs) pulled a ball into right field and off the wall to score two and help his team scratch back into the contest.
L-R got two runs in the seventh to send the game into extra innings, then Palen's RBI single put the Wildcats up 6-5 before the Cardinals leveled it up in the bottom of the eighth.
Rogersville responded Monday by defeating Branson 4-3 as freshman Ross Lawrence provided five quality innings on the mound. The Wildcats played Tuesday against Nixa at US Ballpark.
Multiple teams in action in Pleasant Hope
Strafford went a perfect 3-0 at the Pleasant Hope Baseball Invitational over the past week, including wins over Fordland and Seymour.
The Indians did well to rally for a comeback victory, 4-2, over Mansfield Friday. Lane Boswell's hard double scored Mason Denning to cut the lead in half in the sixth, then Michael Rohlman tied the game with a one-out single that scored Kyle Schatzer in the seventh. JD Hunt reached base on an error in the eighth and later scored on an error for the go-ahead run.
Hunter Allen pitched four innings and Mason Denning got the save in a 6-3 victory Saturday over Marionville, then the Indians needed just four innings to beat Fordland Monday, 15-0. Jack Coursey was the only Eagle who managed a hit off either Rohlman, who started, or reliever Ben Peterson. Boswell finished that game 3-4 with 3 RBIs, Denning scored three times and the duo of Dekota Ames and Blake Cowan each recorded a pair of hits.
Seymour later fell Monday to Marionville 8-6 in eight innings, but two days earlier got the better of Fordland, 5-3.
Sophomore Cameron Crowe singled in classmate Logan Swanson for a 1-0 Fordland lead in the top of the first, but the Tigers roared back with four runs in the bottom half. Nathan Hosiner scored on an error, and another Fordland miscue extended the inning to allow another run to score.
Crowe struck out Brock Pearce to escape the sixth with the bases loaded, but a sacrifice grounder that scored Kadin Kindall and an RBI single by Jack Coursey weren't enough from the Eagles in the seventh.
