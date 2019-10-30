Strafford mounted a spirited comeback Friday to pick up arguably the team’s best victory of the year at Slater, 27-21.
“Anytime you’re facing a team three hours away, they’re 6-2 on a roll, and you’re behind 21-0, then turnaround and score 27 [unanswered], that’s huge,” Indians head coach Tim Hester said. “I told them that we had a lot of mistakes, and told them, calmly of course, if you continue with it, you’re going to lose. Do you want to go back home three hours away with a loss, or put some more effort in out there and come back with a win? The kids turned around, some things went our way and we came out with the win.”
Slater mounted a three-touchdown lead that included a short fumble return before the Indians began their comeback with quarterback Mason Foley’s 14-yard pass to Clay Lawson that made it 21-6 entering the interval. In the second quarter, Vance Mullins hit Foley on a double-reverse play from 20 yards out, then Foley found Mason Denning on the two-point try to bring it within seven.
Foley and Lawson hooked up again in the fourth quarter, this time for a 77-yard TD, but the conversion failed, meaning Strafford didn't grab hold of the lead until Foley’s 20-yard scoring run.
Strafford nearly doubled the Wildcats’ total yards (425 to 223), and the defense came up with four interceptions to seal the regular season-ending victory.
With the win, the Indians secured the third seed in Class 2 District 3, setting the table for a matchup with Willow Springs (4-5). Though Strafford won a Week 1 meeting 20-0 in Bears’ territory, Hester pointed out that the visitors could look much different offensively in Friday’s playoff opener.
“They’ve gotten better throughout the weeks,” Hester said. “We’ve seen them in spread formation a lot the last two years, then somewhat this year until the past three or four games when they’re started squeezing things down and become a wing-T team. I don’t know why, but it’s going to be tough for us. Hopefully, our guys step up on the defensive side. Offensively, we’ve just got to be smart, move the ball around and keep the ball out of there hands.”
Looking into the crystal (volley)ball
As of Tuesday’s press deadline, things remained clouded as to which area schools might emerge from volleyball districts.
Marshfield won its Monday quarterfinal in two sets with Mountain Grove (25-14, 25-6), setting up a rematch in the semifinal with a Springfield Catholic team that the Lady Jays beat in three sets on senior night recently.
The other semifinal between top-seeded Logan-Rogersville and Willow Springs will start the afternoon Tuesday in Marshfield. The winner of the district will advance to a sectional hosted Saturday by the winner of District 10, favored to be Blair Oaks.
In Chadwick, Fordland beat Koshkonong in straight sets Monday, advancing the Eagles to a semifinal with host Chadwick, who ended Niangua's (5-18-1) season.
Strafford, host of its Class 2 district, will be favored in Tuesday's semifinal with Forsyth, and will take on the winner of Fair Grove and Clever for the district championship later in the evening. If the Indians emerge from the district, they would remain on their own floor to host Saturday’s sectional action as well.
Soccer playoff brackets released
Both Marshfield and Logan-Rogersville wrap up the regular season this week before looking ahead to playoff action.
The Wildcats, 13-7 with one game to play, will meet the host of their Class 2 district, Aurora, next Tuesday (6:30 p.m.), and would face the winner of Monett-Cassville in the championship on Nov. 7 if successful.
Marshfield (8-9-2), meanwhile, draws Glendale (9-10) in its Class 3 district on Monday (5 p.m.). If victorious, the Blue Jays would battle either West Plains or district host Lebanon in the title game, also on Nov. 7.
