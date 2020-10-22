Strafford football vexed a three-game losing skid by piling up the points on winless Stockton Friday night, 51-8.
The Indians didn't score until just 1:02 left in the first quarter when senior Vance Mullins weaved 13 yards on a designed run into the end zone, but it was just the start of the damage to be done. Early in the second, he connected with a leaping Kyle Schatzer for a 13-yard score, then tossed another TD to Mason Denning four minutes later to make it 18-0. On 4th-and-long with 39 seconds to go in the half, Schatzer caught his second TD pass of the game to put Strafford by eight more after the two-point conversion.
A 64-yard touchdown run by Denning and a pick-6 that went half the distance of the field by Mullins were among the highlights in the second half for the Indians, now 3-5 on the year and sitting in sixth in the Class 2 District 3 standings.
A trip to Skyline will end the regular season for Strafford before a likely road game to open the playoffs.
District volleyball schedule released
Marshfield will be among those area programs needing to defeat a class power in order to lift a district trophy in the coming weeks.
The Lady Jays travel to Camdenton for a game against West Plains Monday night at 6:30 p.m in a Class 4 district semifinal. The following evening, they'll face either Rolla, or the top-seeded hosts in a matchup of top-five teams for the title.
The Jays closed the regular season Wednesday night with a rescheduled conference match at Logan-Rogersville, who begin Class 4 District 9 tournament play against Glendale on Tuesday (6:15 p.m.). They're likely to take on the hosts, top-ranked and No. 1 seed Willard, in the final the next night with a win Tuesday.
Strafford, seeded second in Class 2 District 11, will meet Ash Grove in Fair Grove on Monday (6:15 p.m.) With a win, the Lady Indians would likely meet Miller, ranked third in the class, for the district championship the next night.
Conway (12-10-3) will face off with Licking in a 2-3 semifinal game in Class 2 District 8 Tuesday. A victory could mean a district final against Cabool, the hosts, ranked No. 4 in the class.
In Summersville, Fordland will meet Bradleyville in a Class 1 District 6 quarterfinal Monday evening. That game will be followed by another quarterfinal pitting No. 3 Niangua against No. 6 Koshkonong. District semifinals and the final are both scheduled for the next night.
Lady Indians volleyball enjoying October
A defeat at home Thursday night for Strafford represented an aberration in an otherwise solid month.
The Lady Indians fell to Skyline, the No. 2 team in Class 2, in four sets (23 - 25, 25 - 21, 18 - 25, 15 - 25). Otherwise, the team’s only other loss in October came to Clever, also a top-10 team in Class 2.
Two nights prior to the Skyline defeat, Strafford got the better of El Dorado Springs, ranked fourth in Class 3, in four sets (25 - 23, 25 - 23, 22 - 25, 26 - 24). Junior Christa Duffel dominated with a season-high of 29 kills in the victory, aided by 30 digs from Emma Mullings and 54 assists by Abby Chadwell.
The Lady Indians close the regular season at Stockton on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.