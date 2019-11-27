Teams were seeded last week for the Sixth Annual Fordland Invitational, which gets underway Monday afternoon.
The Eagles’ girls team kicks things off against Dora at 4 p.m. that day. Both teams are part of Pool A along with School of the Ozarks, while Pool B is composed of Bradleyville, Galena and Marion C Early.
Both Fordland teams will be in action Tuesday, starting with the Eagles' boys against Marion C Early at 7 p.m. They're joined in Pool A by New Covenant Academy, and Pool B is made up of Chadwick, Sparta and Lutie. The Eagles play their second pool game against NCA on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Fifth-, third- and first-place games will be played that Saturday, beginning with the girls' fifth-place contest at 10:30 a.m.
Niangua girls win hoops opener
The Lady Cardinals came back down 16 points in the second half to win their season opener Friday night at home against Galena, 45-41. Ashton Stuber equalled Galena's Hope Deines as the game's leading scorer with 14 points.
Niangua’s boys also fell the same evening to Galena, 55-24.
Marshfield, Strafford girls set for Ash Grove tourney
Both the Lady Jays and Indians will be in action next week at the Ash Grove Late Pirate Classic that begins on Monday.
Strafford, the tournament's top-seeded school, will open Monday with No. 8 Pierce City at 6 p.m. Fifth-seeded Marshfield will follow that game against the host Lady Pirates at 7:30 p.m.
The other opening-round matchups, Miller-Crane and Walnut Grove-Stockton, will take place Tuesday evening. Winners’ bracket semifinals will be held Thursday, and consolation semifinals will go on Friday.
The seventh-place game tips off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, followed by the consolation final at 11:30 a.m., the third-place game at 1 p.m. and the championship game at 2:30 p.m.
Foley, Bareis highlight All-Mid-Lakes team
Strafford seniors Mason Foley and Ian Bareis were each named last week to the All-Mid-Lakes football team.
Foley made the first team both as an athlete and a defensive back, while Bareis picked up recognition for his season at linebacker.
Tight end Mason Denning, defensive end Jared Kinder, defensive back Vance Mullins and kick returner Clay Lawson were all named to the second team. Lawson was recognized on the honorable mention team at both receiver and defensive back.
Strafford top seed in Forsyth
Strafford boys basketball opens its season Monday at the 58th Annual Forsyth Tournament. The No. 1 Indians face eighth-seeded School of the Ozarks at 6 p.m. Another quarterfinal between Berryville (Arkansas) and Reeds Spring follows that game.
Strafford will play Friday at 6 p.m. against the winner of the other first-round contest, or at the same time Thursday with a defeat. Championship games will be held Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.