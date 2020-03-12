Four Marshfield basketball players were among those selected to the recently announced all-conference and all-district teams.
Lady Jays senior Dani Brewer was a first-team selection on the All-Big 8 East team, joined by Mount Vernon's Lacy Stokes (Player of the Year), Hollister's Kendrick Bailey, Mount Vernon's Ellie Johnston, and Logan-Rogersville's Sophia Nixon.
Both Marshfield sophomore Kori Cromer and Logan-Rogersville senior Shaylet Dunavant were named to the second team, while Lady Wildcats sophomore Gracie Kibby gained an honorable mention.
Brewer, Cromer, Kibby and Nixon were picked to the All-Class 4 District 11 team, announced following the conclusion of Friday’s tournament, hosted by Marshfield.
The All-Big 8 East Boys basketball team was led by Logan-Rogersville senior Cade Blevins, who doubled down by being named MVP, as well as Player of the Year for Class 4 District 11.
Fellow senior teammate Josh Linehan was also a first-team Big 8 selection and an all-district pick.
Marshfield senior Drew Cromer was named all-district and garnered second-team Big 8 honors. He finished as the team's leader in multiple categories, averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Jays sophomore Peyton McBride was also an all-district pick and named to the conference's honorable mention list. After missing the beginning of the season while recovering from injury, McBride was the team's second-leading scorer at 12.1 points per game while shooting nearly 82% from the free-throw line, a team best.
The All-Summit Conference teams were also announced late last week. From Conway, senior Cassie Vestal and Graceson Cromer were first-team selections on the girls’ side, joined by Fordland senior Abi Southard. Seymour juniors Crystal Misemer and Karli Henry were named honorable mentions.
From the All-Summit Boys team, Seymour seniors Trint Sampson and Carson Sturdefant were both first-teamers, as were the Conway duo of Colby Vavruska and Jake Vestel. Fordland senior Joe Hart was also included among the dozen.
