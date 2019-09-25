Logan-Rogersville headed into Springfield and needed less than the full seven innings to knock off a Glendale team that had lost just two games heading into last Wednesday’s game.
Paige Leithead allowed just three hits in the five-inning shutout as the Wildcats defeated the Lady Falcons, 10-0.
Angie Coambes, Meghan Hager and Shelby Ince led off the game with consecutive singles, with Ince's kicking off the run production. Freshman Cassidy Coambes singles in two that put L-R ahead 4-0 by the end of the inning.
All but one of the rest of the Wildcats’ scoring came in fourth inning. Hager, who led off with a single, scored first, then Ince, who reached on an error, came around when Leithead was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Glendale nearly stopped the bleeding, but L-R helped push across three more runs, two of them on singles by Coambes and Ali Icenhower.
Extending innings was an improvement for L-R over a 4-3 victory the day before against Nevada.
“We just jumped out early and hit some balls early to put them on their heels and then they made a few errors to keep innings going that we took advantage of,” L-R head coach Denny McHenry said. “For us, yesterday in our Nevada game, we didn’t take very good advantage of having runners on. I told our girls [today] that you’d better hit her early because [their pitcher] will get better later on, and I thought she did, but their defense let her down. I think Glendale’s pretty good.”
L-R entered the game coming off making the championship game of the Sullivan Tournament, where the Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season. They fell to 13-3 on the year with a 2-1 loss last Thursday at Seneca, then rebounded with a 14-6 win Monday over East Newton.
The Wildcats next travel to Lamar on Thursday, then to Monett on Tuesday.
Lady Jays win tourney, drop three
Coming off winning the Walnut Grove Softball Tournament, the Lady Jays suffered three losses in a row, including a difficult 11-10 loss at Aurora on Monday.
The Lady Houns delivered five unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pick up the win. It spoiled several excellent offensive games by Marshfield (4-8). Alaura Padgett had three hits, including a three-run homer that put Marshfield ahead 7-6 in the fifth inning, and Macie Vestal also finished with a pair of hits, including a two-run shot in the fourth. Alissa Hughey also doubled as part of her two-hit outing.
Hughey had Marshfield's lone hit in a 6-1 loss to Reeds Spring last Tuesday. The Lady Jays head to Russellvile for a tournament this weekend.
Bryan can be followed on Twitter @BryanEversonMF.
