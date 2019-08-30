SPRINGFIELD — Drivers can expect one-lane traffic, lane closings and possible traffic delays during a project to improve road signs in 14 counties beginning the week of Aug. 26, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
In Webster County, new, brighter “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs will replace the current ones on various four-lane highway interchanges to combat wrong-way crashes. The contractor will replace as many signs as possible with the available money.
The Webster County signage will be erected on U.S. Route 60. Twelve other counties will receive “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs on various routes. Additionally, four counties (not including Webster) will receive curve signs on low-volume routes. Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zones.
The prime contractor is the James H. Drew Company of Sedalia. The total project completion date is projected to be Friday, though weather may alter the work schedule.
The total cost of the project is $927,000.
