For producers wanting to raise predictable, profitable cattle, the use of available selection tools is important. Cattle producers should first have an objective of what type of cattle they want to produce and then choose sires and females that will bring about the changes needed.
The key factor in changing the performance of calves is selecting the right bull to make the needed changes. Understanding how to visually select functional, structural sound bulls using available genetic information is a key part of success, according to Kyle Whittaker, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment for University of Missouri Extension.
That is why Whittaker is offering a “Adding Value through Selection” class from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 24 (webinar) and Oct. 26 (on-farm evaluations). The webinar can be viewed at the Webster County Extension Center or anywhere internet is available. Attendees can participate in one or both farm sites.
Those attending will be able to apply what they learned through the webinar and practice selecting a herd sire without actually buying one. Attendees will be given a scenario of what traits need to be selected for a given herd. Attendees will then evaluate the bulls visually to meet that scenario; then genomic EPDs will be provided on the bulls to show how this information can aid in selection. Selection is one of the first decisions producers make and possibly one of the most important. As a producer you should ask yourself if you are “getting what you are selecting for”? If not, using genetic information can help.
There is a $10 per person cost for the program (but the second person in a couple can attend for free).
To register for the classes, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person.
