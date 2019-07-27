The Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) has contracted with SEMA and the Webster County Commission to prepare a five-year update to the Webster County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.
A plan update second meeting will be held on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Webster County Emergency Operations Center, 433 E Commercial St., Marshfield.
Effective Nov. 1, 2003, any county in Missouri that is declared a federal disaster area must have an approved Hazard Mitigation Plan in place to be eligible for federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding.
Hazard mitigation, as defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is any action taken to eliminate or reduce the loss of life or property as the result of a disaster event. HMGP funds may be used to fund projects that will reduce or eliminate the losses from future disasters as well as provide a long-term solution to a problem. Many types of projects can be funded through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, including improving bridges at low-water crossings, providing floodplain buyouts and constructing community safe rooms.
As required by 44 CFR §201.6(d)(3), a local jurisdiction must review and revise its plan to reflect changes in development, progress in local mitigation efforts and changes in priorities and resubmit it for approval every five years in order to continue to be eligible for mitigation project grant funding. The Webster County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan is a revision of the previous five-year update completed in 2016.
The public is invited to learn how local governments are planning to mitigate the impact of natural hazard events. All interested persons are encouraged to provide input on the plan which must be approved by the State Emergency Management Agency and FEMA. The County Commissioners, the governing body of each participating city and school district must pass a resolution adopting the plan once it is approved by FEMA.
All comments and questions should be directed to Megan Clark at 417-836-6901 or by email at meganclark@missouristate.edu.
