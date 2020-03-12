Each year, the Marshfield High School Band hosts a competition for junior high students.
On Saturday, the event featured 19 school districts from all over south central Missouri. Marshfield R-I band director Dan Wyman said it's a way for students to develop their skills in the solo and ensemble rooms, but also for smaller schools to have first-class clinicians work with their bands.
"We give them about 30 minutes in the large ensemble room," said Wyman. "The clinicians get to work with every single group, and we really value that feedback."
Nineteen schools were represented in the competition from all over south central Missouri. Students compete in soloist, small ensemble and large ensemble. Jaden Tilden, a fourth-grader at Niangua Elementary School, performed a solo percussion piece during the competition.
"This is Jaden's first year playing in band," said Tina Ordway, Jaden's mother. "I was actually surprised that he started playing. He has been in choir for the last couple years, but he did show some interest in band."
For judges, Wyman said they look for the best of the best in the area and there are a few who have come back frequently. Shane Batchelor served as one of the judges and has been teaching at Grain Valley (a small suburb in Kansas City) for four years.
"I'm a pianist and a percussionist," said Batchelor. "I've got experience judging all over the place, and it's really fun to see students perform, but also give them good feedback."
The event ran from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with scores posted in between performances. Wyman said what he enjoys the most about hosting the competition in Marshfield is watching the variety of performances.
"It's really neat getting to see the wide variety of performances," said Wyman. "Getting to see a seventh-grade clarinet solo, then going to see a piano solo — there's a wide variety of very talented, young students in this area."
