On Wednesdays, Chris Parker, administrator of the Marshfield Senior Center, has students who will help polish silverware and clean the tables.
It’s not just Parker who gets help from these students, but other local businesses, as well, thanks to the Work Crew Experience Program at Marshfield High School.
“The work crew program is in our special education department,” said Sherry Davis, process coordinator of the Special Education Department. “It was designed to help our students that need a little extra support gain job skills out in the community.”
The program was started in 2014. Marshfield students with four teachers and paraprofessionals go out into the community on Wednesday mornings. The students are broken up into four groups to work at a variety of businesses.
"Last year was the first year the students came to the Senior Center," said Parker. "They help fold the napkins and clean the tables. We try not to work them too hard, but we provide them things to do that will help them gain valuable skills."
"The community has been very supportive by giving the students an opportunity to learn work skills," said Davis. “These students have learned how to clean before opening time, fold menus and napkins, sweep, vacuum, pull old vitamins from shelves, stock items, bus tables, sort clothing, hang up clothing on clothes hangers and complete janitorial jobs. These opportunities may open doors to our students and to possibly give them a future job.”
Over the past few years, Davis said they have had students start out in the program and improve their skills to the point they could work independently. After graduation, this has helped them to be able to find a job since they had the opportunity to develop their skills in school.
"We have 12 students participating this year, which is what we have typically had each year," said Davis. "We hope to continue to expand and grow the program to help the students and are always looking for new businesses.”
This year, the following businesses are supporting the program: Abilities First, Marshfield Chevrolet, Chet & Bill’s Meat Processing, Grillo’s, Polymath Educational Café, Chamber of Commerce, Hog Eye BBQ, True Fitness, First Glance Graphix, Pappaw’s Dog Training Center, Stanley’s Pharmacy, SOS Closet, McDonald’s, the City of Marshfield, Ruth’s Flowers, Wild Horse Co., Don Vance Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram, Webster Electric, Shelia’s Café, Crosscut Home Center, Walgreen’s and the Senior Center.
"I enjoy the program because it gives students a chance to get involved in the community," said Parker. "It also helps them gain job experience and connect with people at the Marshfield Senior Center. I know the seniors love it when the students come to the center."
