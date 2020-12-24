Every December, the Webster Elementary School organizes a Christmas program.
Unlike previous years, this year’s event was held virtually on Tuesday. The program was recorded in the Webster Elementary gym so that families could enjoy it from home.
"We weren’t be able to have the parents come and watch their kids perform in person," said Kim Kicker, director of the Webster Elementary Christmas program. "Our gym just isn’t big enough to allow "social distancing," so we recorded the event and posted it on the See Saw program for families to watch together at home."
Kicker has taught music part-time for five years at Hubble Elementary, Shook Elementary and Webster Elementary. She has been teaching music full-time at Webster for 20 years.
She recalled that her first Christmas concert program took place in 2003.
"It’s hard to believe I’ve been teaching for this long, but I love my job of teaching kids to sing," Kicker said.
Kicker added that she has a few collections of Christmas songs that she uses for her programs.
"It's a lot of fun," she said. "I do enjoy it every year."
