The 32nd Annual Red Ribbon Week is set to be celebrated nationwide. It was observed by Ronald and Nancy Reagan for the first time in 1988.
Since then, from October 23-30 each year, we pledge to remain drug free in memory of Enrique Camarena.
Webster County Health Unit Educator Scott Allen believes the message behind Red Ribbon Week is important for our kids.
"When I talk to kids about Red Ribbon Week, I like to talk about superheroes and get them to think about who a superhero is. Because Enrique was a real life hero."
Enrique Camarena lived in Calexico, California and was a US marine, firefighter and police officer before joining the Drug Enforcement Agency.
He was then sent to work undercover in Mexico to stop people from trafficking drugs into America.
"In 1974 he joined the DEA and in 1985 they came up to California and kidnapped him when he was headed to lunch with his wife," Allen explained. "Five men took him back to Mexico and tortured him until they thought he was dead, then they buried him alive. But they dug him back up, tortured him some more and ultimately killed him."
His body was recovered and returned to America. Shortly after his death, his friends in Calexico began wearing red ribbons on their arms to honor the sacrifices made by Camarena and pledged to lead drug free lives in his memory.
"His son carried on that same fight and became a prosecuting district attorney in San Diego County, California — right in the middle of the drug wars. Now he is a judge in that county. So when I talk to people about this, I talk about the reason behind the ribbon," Allen said. "It's not just about 'say no to drugs' — it's that this guy gave his life so that we could make smart decisions to keep drugs out of our country."
This years theme is 'Be happy. Be brave. Be drug free.' To learn more about Red Ribbon Week, visit www.redribbon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.